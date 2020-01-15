Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Fighting Irish @ Yellow Jackets | Game 17

Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 3-3 ACC) find themselves for the week after playing 6 of their last 7 games away from home court. Another quality ACC opponent awaits them, as they are preparing to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-4 ACC).

Tipoff is set for 8:30pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish

G Prentiss Hubb

G TJ Gibbs

G Rex Pflueger

F Juwan Durham

F John Mooney

FIRST HALF: