Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Fighting Irish @ Yellow Jackets | Game 17

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 3-3 ACC) find themselves for the week after playing 6 of their last 7 games away from home court. Another quality ACC opponent awaits them, as they are preparing to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-4 ACC).

Tipoff is set for 8:30pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

Tipoff is set for 8:30pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Fighting Irish and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Notre Dame

Tale of The Tape: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Preview Notre Dame

Alvarado: "This is the most important part of the season"

5 Questions For Irish Maven's Bryan Driskell

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish

G Prentiss Hubb

G TJ Gibbs

G Rex Pflueger

F Juwan Durham

F John Mooney

FIRST HALF:

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Matthew McGavic
Matthew McGavic

Editor

What are you looking for in tonight's matchup?

Basketball

