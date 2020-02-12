All Yellow Jackets
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cardinals @ Yellow Jackets | Game 25

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from the McCamish Pavilion on the campus of Georgia Tech, where the Yellow Jackets (11-13, 5-8 ACC) will looking to get back in the win column and avenge an earlier season defeat. The Jackets are preparing for a matchup with the Louisville Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 ACC), who the Jackets lost to 68-64 back on January 22nd.

Tipoff is set for 8:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Cardinals and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Louisville

Tale of The Tape: Louisville Cardinals

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Louisville

Moses Wright Not Lacking Any Motivation Ahead Of Louisville Rematch

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Louisville Cardinals

G Fresh Kimble

G Darius Perry

G Dwayne Sutton

F Jordan Nwora

C Steven Enoch

Personnel Update: Junior forward Evan Cole is "questionable" for today's game.

FIRST HALF:

