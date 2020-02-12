Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cardinals @ Yellow Jackets | Game 25
Matthew McGavic
Good afternoon from the McCamish Pavilion on the campus of Georgia Tech, where the Yellow Jackets (11-13, 5-8 ACC) will looking to get back in the win column and avenge an earlier season defeat. The Jackets are preparing for a matchup with the Louisville Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 ACC), who the Jackets lost to 68-64 back on January 22nd.
Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.
Tipoff is set for 8:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on ACC Network.
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Cardinals and other related readings:
What To Watch For Vs. Louisville
Tale of The Tape: Louisville Cardinals
Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Louisville
Moses Wright Not Lacking Any Motivation Ahead Of Louisville Rematch
Probable Starters:
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Jose Alvarado
G Michael Devoe
F Jordan Usher
F Moses Wright
C James Banks III
- Louisville Cardinals
G Fresh Kimble
G Darius Perry
G Dwayne Sutton
F Jordan Nwora
C Steven Enoch
Personnel Update: Junior forward Evan Cole is "questionable" for today's game.
FIRST HALF: