Should Georgia Tech Make A Run At Former Kansas Forward Bryson Tiller?

A major player just entered the transfer portal, and a former Georgia Tech recruit. Tiller was close to singing with the Yellow Jackets and staying home in his recruitment a season ago. On Monday morning, Tiller announced he was exploring his options and would enter the portal.

NEW: Kansas forward Bryson Tiller plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton confirms. https://t.co/Wtvq6lSoKJ pic.twitter.com/Ey9Bzbf0OZ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 6, 2026

In his freshman season with the Jayhawks, he averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and started 31 games for Kansas. Tiller had 13 games this past season where he scored double figures. He did it in a star-studded group that included Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga. Regardless, he was able to make an impact and continue to develop trust with his former head coach, Bill Self.

The reason I bring him up is that he is an Atlanta Native, and a guy who starred in AAU basketball, where he made a name for himself and became a top prospect. What makes him special is his size mixed with athleticism, which makes him difficult to stop in the paint. He is also an underrated defender with great length and size that allows him to block shots, protect the rim, and stay in front of perimeter players. He is one of the better two-way guys you will find.

Why may it be tough?

To be honest, not too sure if head coach Scott Cross will want to bid for a high-ranking player like Tiller. He could be quite expensive to bring in, especially with his ranking. The Yellow Jackets are still working on adding more funds and expanding their NIL/revenue share dollars with players. It could take time before we see more high-quality players come in. Coach Cross has said that they want to recruit OKGs, which are guys of high character and motor. That may be looking at the mid-major route or even the D2 level potentially. However, Tiller is such a good prospect and player it may be worth considering having a conversation with him to see what his price could be. He certainly would be a player who could help the Yellow Jackets on both ends of the floor.

Coming out of high school, Tiller was ranked as the No.4 player in Georgia, the No.9 PF, and the No.42 national prospect. Here is a deeper dive on Tiller as a prospect coming out of high school via 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein.

“Tiller is long and powerful with a developing inside-out skill set. Recently measured at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, 9-foot-3 standing reach, and 11-inch hands, his physical measurements are off the charts. His frame is just as impressive, sculpted and powerful.

While Tiller’s frame and physical tools have been imposing since he was an underclassman, he hasn’t always been quite as dominant as expected inside the paint or at the rim. He doesn’t always explode through contact or play with the type of sheer force most expect at the rim. Conversely, though, he’s shown real growth in the progression of his skill-set. He’s very comfortable in the mid-post, often choosing to face-up, and consistently able to score over top of contesting defenders in that mid-range area. He has shooting touch that is starting to extend out to the arc with more consistency, is a big screener, and a tough match-up in two-man games because of the increasing versatility to roll or pop. He has a good left hand and can also put the ball on the floor comfortably for a couple of bounces, but can get turnover prone (3.4/game in the 2023 UAA) when trying to be too much of a playmaker.”

It may be highly unlikely, the Yellow Jackets pursue Tiller, but it could be worth a potential conversation for the standout player.