Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Georgia Tech Basketball vs Wake Forest
It is the final day of the regular season in the ACC and Georgia Tech is looking to finish on a four-game winning streak and possible get up to the No. 7 seed in the conference ahead of the tournament next week.
Tech (16-14, 10-9 ACC) is on a three-game winning streak, finishing its home schedule with decisive wins over NC State (87-62) and Miami (89-74) following a road win over Pittsburgh (73-67) to clinch a top-8 seed in the tournament. The Yellow Jackets have won seven of their last nine games since the start of February, including wins over two of the top three teams in the ACC standings, Louisville (77-70) and Clemson (89-86 in 3 overtimes), early in the month. Tech is looking to notch its third ACC road win Saturday, and also can improve its tournament seed by beating the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest (20-10, 12-7 ACC), in sixth place in the ACC, also can improve its tournament seed with a win Saturday. The Demon Deacons have dropped four of their last six games, including a 93-70 loss at Duke Monday. Two of the losses came to Florida State and Virginia at home, where Wake is 6-3 in ACC games this season, but Wake also won at SMU, which is one game ahead of them in the ACC standings.
Georgia Tech clinched a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament and at least a No. 8 seed with its win over Miami. The Yellow Jackets are alone in 8th place in the ACC standings, two games ahead of 9th-place Virginia and Virginia Tech (both 8-11) with one game to play.
With a win over Wake Forest, Tech can still catch Stanford (11-8) and earn the No. 7 seed since it also has a tiebreaker over the Cardinal.
In next week’s ACC Tournament, the No. 8 seed will play the No. 9 seed at noon Wednesday. The No. 7 seed plays its first game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Georgia Tech’s current 3-game winning streak matches its longest this season. Tech’s longest win streak under Damon Stoudamire is 4 games (during December of 2023).
Georgia Tech once stood 2-6 in ACC play this season, but has won 5 of its last 6 games, 7 of its last 9 (Feb. 1 to the present), and 8 of its last 11 (Jan. 22 to present).
Tech is 3-5 in games vs. Quad 1 teams this season with wins over Louisville on 2/1, Clemson on 2/4 and Pittsburgh on 2/25, and have one more opportunity at Wake Forest Saturday. The Jackets are 7-12 vs. Quad 1 teams under Damon Stoudamire.
Tech’s 40-point combined margin of victory in its last two games vs. NC State and Miami was its largest in back-to-back games since the 2020-21 season, when the Jackets won back-to-back road games at Miami (87-60) and Virginia Tech (69-53), a combined margin of 43 points.
Georgia Tech shot 54.5% from the floor against Miami, its fourth ACC game hitting more than 50% this season. The Jackets have shot 50.7% in their last 2 games and scored 176 points.
Tech’s scored 1.29 (vs. Miami) and 1.26 points (vs. NC State) per possession in its last two games, the Yellow Jackets’ 2nd- and 3rd-best rates this season and their best efforts in back-to-back games since Dec. 31 vs. Notre Dame (1.34) and Boston College (1.20).
GeorgiaTech scored 48 paint points in each of its last 2 games, and hit 54.8% of its 2-point field goals.
During Tech’s current 3-game winning streak, the Yellow Jackets have outshot its opponents 48.1% to 40% from the floor, 39.4% to 28.6% from 3-point range and 84,9% to 72.2% from the foul line. It has out-rebounded opponents by 11.3 per game.
Tech has outscored its last 3 opponents 62-16 on second-chance points, pulling 42 offensive rebounds in the 3 games combined.
Georgia Tech has utilized 9 different starting lineups this season, all a result of injury. Twelve different players have started a game for Tech this season, 11 different players have started an ACC game.
Tech has played with 8 scholarship players in each of its last 7 games after Javian McCollum was injured Feb. 4 at Clemson, and its playing rotation has been 6 or 7 for most of its last 13 games dating back to Jan. 14 vs. Clemson, when Lance Terry missed the first of his 3 games. The Jackets beat Louisville with only six players.
Sophomores Baye Ndongo and Naithan George are the only Yellow Jackets to have appeared in every game this season. No one else has started more than 22 (Lance Terry), and only three players (George, Ndongo, Terry) have started as many as 20 games.
Lance Terry (22.0), Duncan Powell (21.7) and Baye Ndongo (20.7) each have averaged more than 20 points during Tech’s 3-game winning streak. Each have connected on 50% or better of their shots from the floor, and the trio has combined to make 83.3% of their 42 free throw attempts.
Terry and Powell have combined to make 43.8% of their 3-point shots during the Yellow Jackets’ 3-game winning streak.
Three Tech players (Terry at 2.19, Powell at 2.00 and George at 1.89) rank among the ACC’s top 16 in 3-point field goals per game in ACC play.
Lance Terry missed 3 games in Tech’s last 12 while playing through a wrist injury, but has rebounded to average 20.3 points in Tech’s last 4 games. He scored cored 15 at Boston College, 20 at Pittsburgh (14-of-16 from the free throw line) and 15 vs. NC State (3-of-8 on 3-pt FG, 4 reb, 3 ast) in this 4-game stretch, in which he has hit 45% from the floor, 35.2% from 3-point range.
Since being held to just 3 points at BC, Duncan Powell has averaged 21.7 points in Tech’s last 3 games (scored 16 vs. Miami), hitting 22-of-40 from the floor, 10-of-20 from 3-point range and 11-of-11 from the free throw line.
Naithan George posted his fourth double-double this season in points (10) and assists (11) against Miami, and has logged 10 assists in back-to-back games (had 12 vs. NC State), the first time a Tech player has done that since the 2006-07 season.
George has either scored or assisted on nearly half (119 of 250) of Tech’s field goals over the Yellow Jackets’ last 9 games (7-2 record). He has connected on 37.5% of his 3-point attempts, and 86.2% of his free throw tries.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 6.5 point underdog today vs Wake Forest and the over/under is set at 141.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
This will be a nice test for Georgia Tech. They have not played well on the road this year and they are facing a team that is fighting for their NCAA Tournament hopes. The Yellow Jackets have something to play for as well, as the No. 7 seed would be a great end to a regular season for Damon Stoudamire's team. Wake has lost four of their last six games, two of them to lower-tier ACC teams such as NC State and Virginia. Georgia Tech is playing its best basketball of the season, but I think Wake Forest is desperate for a win and find a way to get it at home in a close game.
Final Score: Wake Forest 81, Georgia Tech 76 (Georgia Tech +6.5 and Over)
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Baseball Gets Another Big Outing From Mason Patel And Opens ACC Play With 4-3 Win Over Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner Details What the Next Step Is For the Yellow Jackets Offense in 2025
Georgia Tech's Season Opener vs Colorado Changes Dates and Moves To A Friday night