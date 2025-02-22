Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Boston College
Georgia Tech has had a week off since their dramatic win over Cal and now they go on the road to face Boston College for the second time this season. The Yellow Jackets have won five of their last seven games and are in the hunt for a first round bye in the ACC Tournament.
Boston College (11-15, 3-12 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 54-36 victory at home over Virginia Tech. It ended a skid that saw the Eagles lose a triple-overtime game at Syracuse and a double-OT game at home to Notre Dame. BC’s ACC wins have all come at home over Miami, Florida State, and the Hokies.
Tech is tied for 8th place in the ACC standings, in position for a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament if the tournament were to begin today. The Yellow Jackets have matched their ACC win total from 2023-24 with 5 games remaining.
A win Saturday would give Tech its third straight victory and fifth in the last six games. The Yellow Jackets last won three consecutive ACC games late last season, downing Louisville at home, Syracuse, and Boston College on the road.
Georgia Tech has won six of the last seven meetings in the series vs. Boston College, including an 85-64 win over the Eagles on Jan. 4 this season in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 20-13 (one win vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions). The one scheduled meeting in 2020-21 in Atlanta was not played due to COVID-19.
Tech holds a 16-12 advantage in the series since Boston College became a member of the ACC.
The teams have played to overtime six times in the series, including three of the last nine meetings and five times since the Eagles joined the ACC.
Twenty-five of the games in the series have been decided by less than 10 points, 17 of them by fewer than five points.
Georgia Tech has played BC at three different venues in the Boston area. The Jan. 29, 2005 game was Tech’s first visit to the Conte Forum, BC’s current home court, where the Jackets are 6-6, and have won the last three games in the building.
Naithan George has scored 20-plus points in Tech’s last four games, after tallying a game-high 26 points against California. The 6-3 sophomore has averaged 24 points (34-of-73 FG, 15-of-31 3pt FG, 13-of-16 FT) over that stretch, along with 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
George leads the ACC in assist average with 6.3 per game (12th in the nation), and ranks No. 7 in assist/turnover ratio at 2.31 per game. He has posted 13 games of 7 or more assists this season. He ranks No. 35 according to KenPom in assist rate (assists divided by FG made by teammates while he is on the floor.
Only 2 other players in NCAA Division I match or exceed George’s season averages of at least 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season – Steven Ashworth of Creighton, a senior, and Braden Smith of Purdue, a junior.
Baye Ndongo has 4 double-doubles in Tech’s last 5 games after scoring a career-high 26 points with 13 rebounds against Cal. The 6-9 sophomore has averaged 17.2 points (57.1% FG/36-of-63) and 11.6 rebounds over the last 5 games.
Over Tech’s last 9 games, Ndongo has averaged 14.1 points (8 double-digit games) and 10.9 rebounds (6 double-digit games). He has shot 52.5% percent from the floor, while recording 12 assists, team-high 10 blocked shots, and a team-high 16 steals.
Duncan Powell has averaged 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over his last 8 games, scoring double digits all of them and 20 or more in 2 games. The Sacramento State transfer has hit 46.8% (44-of-94) from the floor, 40% (18-of-45) from three-point range, and 74.4% (32-of-43) from the foul line in that stretch.
Powell has shot a team-high 38.9% on 72 3-point attempts in ACC play which ranks 13th in the conference, and has been to the foul line a team-high 68 times (70.6%).
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 3.5 point favorite today vs Boston College and the over/under is set at 143.5.
Prediction
This is the definition of a trap game for Georgia Tech. Boston College has been bad this season, but they are coming off of a win vs Virginia Tech and they play better at home than on the road. If Georgia Tech wants to get a first round bye in the conference tournament, this is a game they need to be able to win and I think they will. Having a week off will have this team fresh and both George and Ndongo carry Georgia Tech to another victory.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 75, Boston College 68 (Georgia Tech -3.5 and Under)
