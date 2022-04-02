Who Should Georgia Tech Basketball Target in the Transfer Portal?

While the Final Four and national championship are still to come this weekend, most programs are transitioning to the offseason. The transfer portal is filling up with experienced players looking to switch teams and Georgia Tech is going to be one of those programs looking to add talent.

After winning the ACC Tournament and making it to the NCAA Tournament, the Yellow Jackets fell back and were one of the worst teams in the conference in 2021-2022. Their top scorer, Michael Devoe is declaring for the NBA draft and that is going to be a lot of production to replace.

So who should the Yellow Jackets target to help their team get back to the top of the ACC next season? Here are three guys that would make the biggest impact for Tech next season.

3. KJ Williams- Forward, Murray State

Murray State made noise this season, earning a seven-seed in the NCAA tournament, but their season ended when they were upset by St.Peters in the second round. After the season ended, the top scorer on the team, KJ Williams, made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

Williams averaged 18 PPG and eight rebounds and was a constant presence for Murray State throughout their run this season. He would be able to step in and give the Yellow Jackets a bigger scoring threat and a solid rebounder. He should without a doubt be pursued by head coach Josh Pastner to be in Atlanta next season.

2. Jaiden Delaire- Forward, Stanford

Another forward that Georgia Tech should be considering pursuing is Jaiden Delaire from Stanford. Delaire averaged 10 PPG and four rebounds last season, but I don't think he has hit his ceiling as a player. His upside is what is most appealing about the athletic forward.

Delaire would be able to come in and give a boost to the frontcourt with his athleticism and ability to play near the basket. He is a solid defender that is athletic enough to guard multiple positions, which is always valued. As one of the most talented players in the portal, Georgia Tech should absolutely pursue him.

1. Brandon Murray- Guard, LSU

Let's just say things are not going well at LSU at the moment. There has been a mass exodus of talent entering the portal in recent days from LSU and there is no player more talented than Brandon Murray. There is not much that the talented guard can't do and that is what puts him at the top of this list.

Murray is an impact player on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. He can guard, create offense, and score. The competition to land him is going to be fierce and the Yellow Jackets are going to have to beat out a lot of the top schools if they decide they want to pursue Murray.

