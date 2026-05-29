Final Score Prediction for Atlanta Regional Matchup Between Georgia Tech and UIC

Today, Georgia Tech begins what they hope is a journey to Omaha and the College World Series when they open the Atlanta Regional against UIC, the MVC champions. The Yellow Jackets are hosting a regional for the first time since 2019 and come into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed. Georgia Tech has not won a regional since 2006, which was also the last time that they were in the College World Series.

While Georgia Tech might be a large favorite today, they cannot take any matchup lightly. In a double-elimination format like this one, the Yellow Jackets have to take care of business or else they will need to win four straight games to advance.

Will they get the job done today?

Preview and Prediction

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder Drew Burress (8) fields the ball during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This is going to be a true David and Goliath matchup. James Ramsey's team brings in the No. 1 offense in the country, headlined by a deep group of position players and future first-round picks in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Georgia Tech is No. 1 in the country in runs per game (10.8), No. 4 in home runs, No.2 in BB%, No. 71 in K%, and 1st in batting average, SLG, OBP, and wRC+.

Pretty good I would say.

There is no weakness in this lineup. Carson Kerce is one of the best shortstops in the country; Drew Burress just set the all-time home run record at Georgia Tech; Jarren Advincula is arguably the top hitter in the country, and somehow, Vahn Lackey is probably the best player in the country and he is hitting 4th. The amount of talent that this has from top to bottom is astounding and the top reason that Georgia Tech is among the favorites to win the national championship.

UIC comes into this game ranking 127th in runs allowed per game, 170th in K%, 24th in BB%, 110th in K-BB%, 97th in WHIP, 148th in ERA, and 198th in FIP.

Carson Ballard is going to get the start for Georgia Tech in this game and he has settled into a nice role as one of the starters on this team. The bullpen is full of quality arms as well, such as Mason Patel, Caden Gaudette, Dylan Loy, Justin Shadek, and Dimitri Angelakos.

The pitching staff for Georgia Tech is not among the very elite in the country, but they are not bad by any stretch. Georgia Tech led the ACC with a 4.36 ERA in conference games, and they are going against a UIC offense that ranks 191st in runs per game, 82nd in home runs, 158th in BB%, 80th in K%, 179th in batting average, 150th in OBP, 120th in SLG, and 132nd in wRC+. Ahston Kampa, Thomas Curry, and Jake Busson are the names to know in the UIC lineup.

I think if UIC is going to have a path to an upset, they have to have a strong pitching performance and avoid getting in a high-scoring game with the Yellow Jackets. There are a handful of teams that would even have a chance to win a game like that against Georgia Tech, and I don't think UIC is one of them. A strong pitching outing and scoring some runs early to put the Yellow Jackets behind and make them start to press would be the key.

I don't think that is going to happen though.

This is a huge mismatch in every way possible and Georgia Tech has one of the top offenses in recent memory. I think they get off to a strong start today by getting the win over UIC and advance to tomorrow's winners bracket game.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 13, UIC 3