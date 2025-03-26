2026 Four Star Safety Kealan Jones Lists Georgia Tech Among His Top Five Schools
Georgia Tech is a finalist for another standout prospect here in the Peach State. Kealan Jones has continued to garner buzz during the late winter and early spring window with recruiting services and colleges taking notice of his talent. He received a four-star ranking from Rivals back in February and is also rated as a three-star prospect per 247Sports. He has continued to cement himself on radars. He is set to commit on April 12th. He will choose between Michigan, Florida, Georgia Tech, Duke, and Georgia.
Jones blew up in mid-January, receiving offers from Georgia, Vanderbilt, Indiana, NC State, Michigan, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisville, West Virginia, Maryland, BYU, Wake Forest, SMU, Kansas State, Memphis, Duke, Florida, and so many more.
This past season he finished with 42 tackles, four pass deflections, and four interceptions (led the team). He had one of his best games against Lassiter in a 31-0 victory. In that win, he finished with five tackles and two interceptions. He also hit a career-high eight tackles in a 41-21 win over Creekview.
In terms of his relationship with the Yellow Jackets, he picked up an offer on January 9th. Jones was back on campus for junior day at the end of January, meeting with the Yellow Jackets staff, including coach Key. Georgia Tech has continued to recruit him hard and has stood out enough to be in his top five. Georgia Tech will get a chance to make a strong impression on Jones this weekend as he is set to be on The Flats on March 29th. He also set an official visit to Georgia Tech on June 6th.
The Yellow Jackets will have to beat out Kirby Smart and Georgia, which has the clear lead to land Jones. Chad Simmons of On3 put in a prediction for the Bulldogs to land Jones. Georgia Tech and Georgia are no strangers to going against each other for top in-state recruits. Just last season, Georgia flipped Georgia Tech commit Rasean Dinkins, and Georgia Tech flipped Georgia commit Christian Garrett.
Georgia Tech has already landed a player in the secondary in the 2026 class in Traeviss Stevenson. To have a chance to land Jones, they will need to be uber-aggressive and push hard for him. It’s still relatively early in the 2026 cycle, but it will be interesting to see how much pressure the Yellow Jackets will put on Georgia for the standout safety.
