Bleav Georgia Tech: Discussing Nait George Entering the Portal, Baseball's Hot Start, and Football Notes
Georgia Tech was hit by a big portal entry yesterday. It was reported by ESPN's Jeff Borzello that starting point guard Naithan George was going to enter the transfer portal and he officially did yesterday. What kind of ripple effect will this have on the Yellow Jackets and how will they fill the void that George is leaving behind?
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, Jackson is joined by special guest Rohan Raman to discuss George entering the portal, baseball's 21-4 start, and notes from Georgia Tech's latest spring practice.
Georgia Tech reportedly got a big visitor from the transfer portal today.
One of the top names in the transfer portal is Cal guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, who was the ACC's sixth man of the year this past season. According to Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Wilkinson is on a visit to Georgia Tech today.
Wilkinson spent one year at Cal and averaged 15.1 PPG this season on 39% shooting from the field and 32% from three. As Bishop noted, Wilkinson previously played at The Skill Factory and McEachern High School. Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire has been able to recruit in-state talent to Georgia Tech, and perhaps he could persuade Wilkinson to come back to the state of Georgia
Currently on 247Sports transfer portal rankings, Wilkinson is the No. 48 player in the portal and is considered a four-star transfer. The 6'1, 185 LBS combo guard is sure to gather lots of interest from top programs around the country, but getting him on campus for a visit could be a good sign for Georgia Tech. As a recruit, Wilkinson was a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and ranked as the No. 253 player in the country, No. 34 combo guard in the country, and No. 20 player in the state of Georgia.
