2026 Georgia Tech Safety Target Jordan Smith Commits To Rival Georgia Bulldogs
A major Georgia Tech safety target Jordan Smith has committed to the rival Georgia Bulldogs, he announced on his social media. The Bulldogs are getting a long, athletic safety that is good not only in run support and coming into the box, but also adept at being a free safety and playing the ball in the air at an elite level.
Smith is ranked as the No.1 safety in Georgia and is the top eight safety in the country according to 247Sports.
On April 20th, Smith announced his top 10, which included Georgia, Alabama, Stanford, Memphis, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida State and Missouri. Despite the commitment, the Yellow Jackets are expected to receive an official visit on June 6th. There is still time, and it is very early in the 2026 cycle. I still expect the Yellow Jackets to remain aggressive with Smith throughout his recruitment.
In terms of the gridiron, here is more on what he did during his junior season:
“During his junior season, he finished with 85 tackles, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble, per MaxPreps. He had one of his best games of the season against rival Lee County, finishing with a season-high 12 tackles and a forced fumble. Smith also played his best football towards the end of the season. He finished with 10+ tackles in three of the final four games.
Georgia Tech has put together an impressive secondary unit, especially at the cornerback position, already landing three cornerbacks and four-star Jaedyn Terry. They also landed CJ Gamble this past week after he announced he would become a Yellow Jacket. Georgia Tech currently has a Top 60 class according to 247Sports, but there is more work to be done.
Georgia Tech 2026 commits
Four-Star CB Jaedyn Terry (Manchester HS (GA)
Three-Star CB Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County HS (GA)
Three-Star CJ Gamble (Carrollton HS (GA)
Three-Star CB Ladarrious Crumity (Madison County HS (FL)
