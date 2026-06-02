2027 Four Star Defensive End Success Nwabude Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech had its first big official visit weekend over the past couple of days, and they are seeing the benefits today. Shortly after four-star DL Maleek Lee committed to the program, four-star defensive end Success Nwabude has joined the Yellow Jackets 2027 recruiting class.

Looking at the prospect

Georgia Tech is finally starting to heat up on the recruiting trail.

Nwabude (6'6 245 LBS), who plays at Athens Christian High School in Georgia, is ranked as the No. 326 player in the country, the No. 26 edge in the country, and the No. 34 player in the state of Georgia. He held other offers from Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt, among others. He is reportedly going to take official visits to South Carolina (June 5th), Georgia (June 12th), and Missouri (June 19th), but could this commitment change things? Keep an eye to see if he shuts things down or takes those visits.

With Nwabude's commitment, Georgia Tech's class ranks 66th in the country and 17th in the ACC. They still have a ways to go, but they have five quality commitments and seem to be trending towards landing more after such a big weekend full of top prospects taking their visitors.

Nwabude joins a class that consists of four-star DL Maleek Lee, four-star running back Quinterrius Gipson, three-star running back Tristan Willis, and kicker McCarty Harrelson. Nwabude, Gipson, and Harrelson are in-state prospects and that has been a huge point of emphasis for Brent Key and his staff.

To be able to continue ascending in the ACC and nationally, Georgia Tech is going to have to continue to bring in blue chip talent to its roster. Their 2025 class was one of the best in program history, ranking 21st in the country, but that fell to 41st last cycle, even though they still landed some good talent.

The other thing to note is that the two commitments today (so far) have been players on the line of scrimmage. That is another thing that Key has emphasized during his tenure and while Georgia Tech has had some of the best offensive lines in the ACC since Key was hired, the defensive lines have not been up to par. However, they have former blue-chip players that should get better with more experience (such as Christian Garrett), and the Yellow Jackets can start to turn things around on that side of the ball.