2027 Georgia Tech QB Target Brodie Campbell Set To Announce Commitment Decision On Thursday

A key target for Georgia Tech will announce his commitment on June 4th. Newnan three-star quarterback Brodie Campbell is set to make his decision on Thursday. The talented signal-caller is closing in on his next destination.

Campbell's finalists include Arkansas, Iowa State, Maryland, and Georgia Tech. Campbell took his official visit on May 29-31st for the Yellow Jackets. The decision will come soon, before any of his other official visits to the programs on his final list.

Campbell is one of the top quarterbacks in the state. He is poised, calm, accurate, and knows how to make plays at the position. More importantly, he is a leader, and one you can lead to help motivate and inspire the right things in your team. He is also a playmaker and can go toe-to-toe with anyone as he showed last year with a 500-yard passing game.

The reason this is an important commitment for the Yellow Jackets is that Campbell is an elite recruiter. Players are going to want to come play with him and be a part of something special that head coach Brent Key is building on the Flats. After a 9-4 season and the best in the Key era, the Yellow Jackets are trending up. With a quarterback of the future, it would do wonders for the recruiting and landing more blue-chip prospects. The Yellow Jackets only have one blue-chip recruit currently committed in Gipson, per Rivals.

For the Yellow Jackets, recruiting has been slow, with only three commits in the 2027 cycle: Moonie Gipson, Tristan Willis, and McCarty Harrelson. There are still major needs on the table for the Yellow Jackets, who currently have the No.71 class and rank No.17 in the ACC, per Rivals.

Georgia Tech needs to add more blue-chip prospects and recruits to its class to compete in the ACC. There are a number of recruits still on the board they are after, but now comes a critical time to get the commits. December is when the decision is final, but if you are a Yellow Jackets fan, you want more big-time recruits now so you have a base of what you will need to hit on in December.

You can bet your hat that Campbell would change this recruiting class and only help Georgia Tech get everything they need for the future and continue to build in the right direction. We will find out on Thursday where he will decide to spend his future.