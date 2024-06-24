Breaking: 2025 Three-Star ATH Cal Faulkner Commits To Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech kept their recruiting momentum going tonight by landing their 19th commitment after Cal Faulkner committed to the Yellow Jackets late Sunday evening.
According to 247 Sports, Faulkner is a three-star prospect, rated as the No. 45 athlete, and No. 62 player in Georgia. He is also rated as a three-star by On3. Before committing to the Yellow Jackets, Faulkner had offers from the Air Force, Wake Forest, Navy, and Georgia State.
Faulkner is a do-it-all player for the Lumpkin Indians who are based out of Dahlonega, Ga. Last year he played primarily quarterback for the Indians and threw for 1,706 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed for 969 yards and 18 touchdowns. He combined for a total of 2,675 yards and 37 touchdowns. Faulkner also played defense and was tied for the team-high with two interceptions last season. His standout season saw him get a lot of accolades as he helped make history for the Indians program.
Faulkner was named first-team all-state by the Georgia Athletic Association and was named player of the year by Georgia High School Football Daily. He led the Indians to a 12-1 record and the quarterfinals in 2023. It was the best finish and record in program history.
The relationship with Georgia Tech began after he received an offer from the Yellow Jackets at the end of May. Faulkner went on an official visit on June 14th and visited Wake Forest on an official visit this past weekend before making a decision on Sunday
As far as what he is going to play at Georgia Tech, the two-way star will be playing receiver. Georgia already has a great receiver core coming in for the class of 2025 in three-star Jamauri Brice and three-star Sam Turner. The Yellow Jackets may not be done adding as the 2025 class is loaded at the wide receiver position. Georgia Tech adds a guy who gives them some versatility and can be used in many ways on offense. This is a plus as the Yellow Jackets continue to build a strong 2025 that is now rated in the top 15 in the country according to 247Sports.