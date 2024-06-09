BREAKING: 2025 Tight End Connor Roush Commits to Georgia Tech
2025 Tight end Connor Roush picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on June 1st after having a stellar prospect camp. There was initial interest from the Yellow Jackets after a member of the coaching staff visited Wesleyan in early spring. From there, Roush was invited to a Georgia Tech prospect camp to showcase his skills.
He just committed to the Yellow Jackets, joining Jamauri Brice and Fenix Felton as commitments for the 2025 Georgia Tech class today.
According to Rivals, he is rated as a three-star. He currently holds five offers from the Air Force, Georgia Tech, UPenn, Yale, Wofford, and Army. It was a busy month of May for Roush as he picked six offers. Currently, he is being crystal balled to the Yellow Jackets.
He was also on campus for the White and Gold Spring game in April. He had an official visit with the Yellow Jackets this past weekend
A few things to note about Connor is that he won first place in his region for shot put at his high school Wesleyan with a 46-9 mark.
He played a lot of defensive end this past season for Wesleyan. Roush is great at setting the edge in the running game and not allowing playmakers to escape his grasp. He takes good angles and very rarely misses tackles. He’s disruptive and causes a lot of havoc that results in turnovers for his team. When he can’t get to the quarterback, he has great awareness to get his hands up and deflect the football.
He was named first-team all-region on defence by Georgia High School Football Daily. In 2023, he finished with 46 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles. Offensively, he had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
It will be interesting to see what he plays at the next level. Roush seems like a natural fit on the defensive line and could be a high-end starter. He has great athleticism and instincts that allow him to be a difference-maker but he is being recruited as a tight end.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush