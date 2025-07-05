It Is Decision Day For Georgia Tech CB Target Dorian Barney: Where Will He Land?
It is decision day for one of the top cornerbacks in the country.
Barney's final five include Michigan, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Ole Miss. He is set to commit today and choose between these schools. The Yellow Jackets will have to beat out Michigan and Penn State, who currently have the advantage to land Barney as it stands right now.
Our own Arvon Bacon talked to Barney back in May, and he talked about his relationship with cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones back in May.
"Coach Jones and relationship is good, we already had a relationship during his time at Bama, so we've just continued to build since his time at Georgia Tech."
Barney took an official visit to Georgia Tech from May 30 to June 1st and has always been high on the program.
In terms of Barney as a prospect, according to 247Sports Composite, Barney is a four-star prospect, the No. 14 CB, the No. 19 player in Georgia, and the No. 148 player nationally. He played for the Carrollton Trojans who was the runner-up in 6A state championship to the Grayson Rams. Barney put together another productive season, being named all-state by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and all-region first-team. Barney has been named a MaxPreps All-American over the course of his career.
The Yellow Jackets have remained in the race to land the blue-chip prospect, and they have continued to recruit him at a high level. It comes down to how bad the Yellow Jackets want Barney and if they are willing to take a fourth cornerback in their 2026 class. Currently, the Yellow Jackets have three cornerbacks committed in Traeviss Stevenson, Jaedyn Terry, and LaDarrious Crumity. Georgia Tech still hasn’t landed a safety prospect in the 2026 class as they try to solidify the defensive back room. Can Georgia Tech make a push and keep the blue-chip prospect home?