Five-Star OT Josh Petty Details Why He Chose To Stay Home & Picked The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has landed their highest recruit since 2004 and it is a big one.
Things have heated up in Atlanta, especially for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a blazing June, the Yellow Jackets are creating more buzz in the month of August. Josh Petty is the highest recruit in program history. Petty is the second five-star signee in Georgia Tech school history (according to 247Sports) and the first since 2004. The Yellow Jackets signed hall of famer Calvin Johnson in 2004. Petty is the third blue-chip recruit for the Yellow Jackets on the offensive line after adding Justin Hasenhuetl and Damola Ajidahun.
Georgia Tech was also the first ever to offer Petty and has been high on him for a long time. So what ultimately sealed the deal for him?
“Georgia Tech was my first offer, which was really special to me. The special thing about my recruitment was how consistent they were and how detailed they were day to day. Coach Geep Wade has been building something out there for a little bit,” said Petty. “He’s made it something special. Some of the best pass rushers are in the ACC, and some of the best offenses in the nation. It’s going to be great to be a part of that, especially at an early age. Being so impactful early on is huge for me.”
In addition to the consistency, academics was another crucial part to Petty’s recruitment. He loves what the degree can do for him in the future and how valuable it is.
“Academics might have been what made or broke it for Georgia Tech, to be honest. They are better than any school out there, and I know that degree will last me 40 years. Seeing that as a 16-year-old kid is kind of hard, but a place like that, a degree like that, and the connections are unmatched,” said Petty.
When talking to Petty, one thing that stood out was his constant mention of old Georgia Tech and his references to several Yellow Jacket greats, Calvin Johnson and Coleman Rudolph. You can tell Petty knows his history and wants to create and be a part of something special in Atlanta.
“People remember when Calvin Johnson was there and was tearing it up. Winning national championships when Coleman Rudolph was there, and he was an all-American tearing things up. He got his ring,” said Petty. “I definitely know about those good ole days. My favorite player is Coach Rudolph. He was an all-American there, and I saw his film during the time, and he was nasty. He was aggressive and is a guy I would have loved to go against.”
It feels like the momentum has been building for a little while for this Georgia Tech program, and seeing them land prospects like Petty is remarkable. After a winning season under coach, Key prospects, especially Petty, have been taking notice. You have to give kudos to Coach Key for what he is doing in such a short time with the program. It is great to see.
“The relationship with Coach Key is special. He was intentional during this entire recruiting process. It’s been amazing to see. The hospitality and the family environment that I experienced when I got there and got out to that campus is unreal. He’s been very detail-oriented about getting me there. He’s made sure to prioritize,” said Petty.
“Seeing Georgia Tech on the rise and being able to be a catalyst for that is special. Being one of the head guys to start this up and get Georgia Tech going the way it was and get it back to the good ole days. It’s special, for sure. Being a hometown guy, knowing how good they used to be, and seeing that, I am glad to be a part of that. It’s beyond special,” said Petty.
Petty is excited and not done yet. I’m not sure if you heard, but the Yellow Jackets are trending to land a four-star DL prospect from Prince Avenue Christian, Christian Garrett. Garrett is a force on the defensive and has continued to improve his craft each season. Petty has a message for Garrett.
Of course, I hear we have one out there, Christian Garrett. He just decommitted from Georgia. We have to work on him. He knows the move. At Georgia Tech, we can get it done. Let’s get special guys and build this class up, bro,” said Petty.
Petty has continued to have an outstanding prep career and was recently named to the inaugural Mr. Georgia Top 10 watchlist that included all of the top players from across the Peach State. He was the only offensive lineman selected in the illustrious group. He also has some goals for the Yellow Jackets when he gets to campus.
“My short-term goal would probably be a Mr.Georgia football trophy, being a hometown guy. That would be great to see. I would be truly honored and blessed. I am going to work hard towards that this year. When I get to Georgia Tech, I would like to be a freshman all-American. Tech had one last year. It would be great to be that guy and kind of be the face of a program and start my career off special,” said Petty.
Georgia Tech will play Florida State in just a few weeks, and it’s a game the world will be watching especially recruits.
“I want to see the FSU game. They are rivals. A lot of people think FSU is going to be mean with those d-linemen upfront, but I think that offensive line is going to show them something special,” said Petty.
If the Yellow Jackets get off to a good start, look out for recruiting and Georgia Tech this season. Petty could very well be the catalyst that helps Georgia Tech land more five-star prospects. We know Georgia produces a couple every year. It seems like it is just getting started for the Yellow Jackets as they continue to make big moves.
Full Interview: