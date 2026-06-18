Four Star EDGE Justin Weeks Commits To Georgia Tech Over Two ACC Rivals

The Yellow Jackets are continuing to ascend and have added another blue-chip prospect to their already loaded 2027 class. The latest commit is Justin Weeks. Weeks, who chose the Yellow Jackets over Clemson and North Carolina. This isn’t just any commitment; it's one of the better prospects in the country who is choosing to stay home and play college football in Atlanta.

And another one!



Georgia Tech picks up its second 4-star commit in the last 20 minutes as edge Justin Weeks from Douglas County (Ga.) chooses the Jackets over Clemson, UNC and several other Power-4 offers.



He just announced the decision on his Instagram. — Alex Farrer (@AFarrersports) June 18, 2026

Looking at the prospect

According to 247Sports Composite, Weeks is ranked as a four-star prospect, the No.30 player in Georgia, the No.34 defensive lineman, and the No.281 player nationally. At one point in the cycle, he was regarded as one of the top players early on in the state of Georgia when the initial rankings came out. Despite the changes, he is still one of the better ones you will find.

Weeks is a massive edge rusher standing at 6’5 and 240 pounds. When you look at and study his film, Weeks gives you a physical edge rusher who can overpower you with his strength and motor. He doesn’t use flashy finesse moves but rather violent hands that can push offensive linemen aside and get to the quarterback. He is very stout and doesn’t get pushed around easily, but can make plays in the backfield.

He isn’t just an edge rusher who can disrupt offenses in the passing game; he is the rare blend who can set the tone, contain, and be a run stopper as well. Georgia Tech struggled to solidify the edge, but Weeks is a player who can help with that. His explosive ability to get off blocks helps in that area. He also has great hustle and can run plays down in the run game. He also possesses great gap integrity and doesn’t get fooled by what is coming at him.

The Yellow Jackets now have four edge rushers committed to the class in Braden Gordon, Kalib Spivey, Success Nwabude, and now Weeks. It is a very deep group with its own skill set that will be advantageous to the Yellow Jackets. They can roll out certain packages and stunts on certain downs and throw in curveballs for opposing teams' offensive coordinators.

When you have this level of talent, it makes you a team that can set the tone, and instead of getting taken over by opposing teams, you can take over and shut them down. It is the most impressive defensive line that Coach Key has assembled in his tenure with the Yellow Jackets.

They are all fast and physical, with the stature and frame to be dominant for a long time. Coach Key deserves credit for bringing in top prospects who can make a difference for the team from Day 1 they step on campus.