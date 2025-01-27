Georgia Tech Football: 2026 DL James Morrow Recaps Junior Day Visit & Offseason Plans For Upcoming Season
There were a lot of big time recruits on campus for the first junior day for the Yellow Jackets this past weekend. I caught up with one here in the Peach State that goes to metro Atlanta powerhouse Buford Wolves. The Wolves made it to the semifinals after a 12-2 season and came up short against state runner-up Carrollton.
Morrow was a big part of the defensive line this past season for the Wolves. He finished his junior season with 48 tackles, 11 QB hurries, two sacks, and a pass deflection. According to Rivals, he is a four-star prospect, the No. 10 DL, No. 35 player in Georgia, and No. 232 player in the country. Morrow has 19 offers notably from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida Georgia, LSU, and more.
Morrow is a coveted prospect for the Yellow Jackets and visited the flats. He left higher on Georgia Tech than when he went in talking about the improvement of the team and his relationship with Georgia Tech EDGE coach Kyle Pope.
“Georgia Tech junior day was great. It felt really good being a top prospect. Me and Coach Pope have been in contact often. I enjoyed the whole staff. They are a big family. I love what they are doing. They're rebuilding the team and the culture. After this visit Georgia Tech has definitely moved up on my list.
In terms of what is next for James Morrow he has visits coming up to these programs:
“I still have some more visits in the near future to Texas, Alabama, the University of Miami, Florida and Florida State,” said Morrow.
When you roll his tape you see a great interior defender who is violent with his hands. Morrow uses his strength and power to get past opposing offensive linemen and affect the passer, as seen by his 11 QB hurries this year. Where he separates himself is from how effective he can be at stopping the run. He is really good at closing down run lanes and fitting through gaps to take away space for the running back to run through. Then once he gets his hands on you good luck escaping his grasp.
Morrow is excited about his senior year and ready to take his game to the next level with the Wolves. He has several things he plans to work on to hone his game in hopes of pushing Buford back to the mountaintop.
“My senior year is up next, and I’m really determined to make the most of it. I’ve been working hard to improve my speed and strength to prepare for the season. I’m also focused on being a leader for my team, supporting my teammates, and pushing everyone to do their best. I know it’s a big year with a lot of opportunities ahead, and I’m excited to see where it takes me,” said Morrow.
Georgia Tech doesn’t have any commits for the 2026 class but they are continuing to recruit at a high level and are bringing quality blue-chip prospects onto the Flats. Don’t be surprised if before long you see a commitment to the Yellow Jackets.
