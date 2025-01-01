Georgia Tech Football: 2026 Four-Star Yellow Jackets WR Target Sets Commitment Date
With the class of 2025 now signed, it is on to the class of 2026 for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After signing one of the programs best ever recruiting classes, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key is hoping he can follow that up with another big time class and continue to build the program. One of the Yellow Jackets 2026 targets is four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren. Warren is a 6'4, 195 LBS receiver prospect who plays at Bluffton High School at South Carolina and is commitming tomorrow at the Under Armour All-American Game. Ahead of his commitment, Warren listed his four finalists and they were Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Duke, and Wake Forest.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 277 player in the country, the No. 44 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina. Currently, Warren has two 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions to land at Virginia Tech. While Crystal Ball Predictions are not a guarantee, it does show that the Hokies sound like the team to beat.
One of the biggest reasons this 2025 class was such a successful one was the fact that Georgia Tech did a great job in the state of Georgia. According to 247Sports, there were 51 blue-chip prospects (four or five-star players) in the state of Georgia alone and Georgia Tech landed six of them. Yesterday in his signing day press conference, Key talked about the importance of recruiting in the state of Georgia:
"Yeah, I think the exposure we've been able to receive this year in a lot of ways is big, but it really goes back to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a high school doesn't necessarily mean that it's gonna be reflective years down the road. I mean, the coaching staff and the staff have done an outstanding job of cultivating and building those relationships. I think it's something that really needed to be done here, you know, we're in one of not the greatest state of high school talent in the entire country. And you know, to jump over 20 guys to go get one makes no sense. So we've been, you know, working really hard to make sure we get in the schools, to get in all the high schools, build relationships. I got to give you know a huge credit to Tim McFarlin and the job that he's done as well in the director of high school relations and building these relationships, maintaining these relationships, being able to keep us informed, keep myself informed of different things and to take place in the events, the clinics, the camps that are running the summer, all those go into it."
Related Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Which Transfer Portal Commitment Will Have the Biggest Impact On the Yellow Jackets in 2025?
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: Kara Dunn Recognized as National Player of the Week