Georgia Tech Safety Jayden Davis Enters the Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech has seen four players enter the transfer portal since their Birmingham Bowl loss to Vanderbilt and the latest is reserve safety Jayden Davis. Davis transferred to Georgia Tech after spending one year at Cincinnati and now will be looking for his third school. Davis joins offensive linemen Patrick Screws Jr and Kai Greer and linebacker Caleb Dozier as players who have entered the transfer portal since yesterday. Georgia Tech has two transfer defensive back commitments from the portal, Eastern Michigan's Daiquan White and UAB's Kelvin Hill.
Ever since the loss to Georgia to end the regular season, the Yellow Jackets have been hard at work in the transfer portal, adding talent in hopes of improving their win-loss record. So far, they have done a solid job at doing so.
Now, transfer portal rankings are not precise, as teams like Florida State this season can show you, but Georgia Tech has done a good job so far. According to 247Sports, Georgia Tech has the No. 31 overall portal class in the country and the No. 5 portal class in the ACC, trailing only Florida State, Louisville, Miami, and North Carolina. At Rivals, Georgia Tech has the No. 10 transfer class in the country
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (15)
- OL Jakolby Jones (JUCO)
- TE Harry Lodge (Wake Forest)
- LB Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech)
- DT Matthew Alexander (UCF)
- LB Melvin Jordan (Oregon State)
Of the 15 commitments, which one could have the biggest impact for Georgia Tech next season?
I think it could be UCF transfer defensive tackle Matthew Alexander. Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately. The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen after this season. Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech while Horace Lockett (UCF) and Uche Iloh (Georgia Southern) also transferred. Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech and they are looking to add more guys at this position to pair with Alexander as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season.
Earlier this month, Goergia Tech received a commitment from UTSA edge rusher Ronald Triplette, who I also think could be an impact player.
After transferring in from Kansas State, Triplette played three seasons for the Roadrunners from 2022-2024 and totaled 58 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his three seasons there. He could end up being an underrated addition to the portal class for Georgia Tech. Pro Football Focus rated him as the best defender on UTSA and he finished with an 87.4 grade there in 318 snaps, including an 85.1 pass rushing grade. In 2023, Triplette finished with a 69.0 grade in 217 snaps and in 2022, he was given a 67.4 grade in 275 snaps.
Current Transfer Portal Rankings per 247Sports (12/31)
1. Florida State
2. Louisville
3. Miami
4. North Carolina
5. Georgia Tech
6. Virginia
7. Virginia Tech
8. Duke
9. SMU
10. Boston College
11. Cal
12. NC State
13. Syracuse
14. Stanford
15. Clemson
16. Pitt
17. Wake Forest
