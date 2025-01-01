Georgia Tech Football: Which Transfer Portal Commitment Will Have the Biggest Impact On the Yellow Jackets in 2025?
With the loss to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl, the page has now turned on the 2024 season for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and all the focus is now getting the roster right for 2025. There have been transfer portal departures from the roster, but Georgia Tech also has 15 transfer portal commitments, each of whom could make an impact in some way next season.
But who could make the biggest impact? I think FIU transfer receiver Eric Rivers and UCF defensive tackle transfer Matthew Alexander are two guys I am going to be watching closely.
UCF transfer defensive tackle Matthew Alexander. Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately. The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen after this season. Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech while Horace Lockett (UCF) and Uche Iloh (Georgia Southern) also transferred. Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech and they are looking to add more guys at this position to pair with Alexander as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season. Along the defensive line, Georgia Tech has also added UTSA transfer Ronald Triplette and Mercer transfer Brayden Manley.
On offense, there are not a lot of question marks for Georgia Tech given that they are bringing back quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, wide receiver Malik Rutherford, and multiple starters along the offensive line, but they are losing leading receiver Eric Singleton Jr. The Yellow Jackets made a big splash in the portal this offseason by landing FIU transfer Eric Rivers, who was rated as one of the top receivers in the portal.
The Yellow Jackets are also losing Chase Lane and Abdul Janneh due to them being out of eligibility. This season, Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Singleton had. Rivers had plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him.
247Sports rates Rivers was a four-star transfer and is the No. 12 receiver in the portal.
At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps. His teammate, Dean Patterson, is also coming to Georgia Tech, and while he is a different kind of receiver, he could make a big impact as well.
All of these players are going to have a chance to put their imprint on the team and if Brent Key and his staff can get multiple impact players from this class, it could be a special season on The Flats.
