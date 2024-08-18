Georgia Tech Football: ESPN Labels Yellow Jackets One Of The Biggest "Winners" From Summer Recruiting
It was quite the summer for Georgia Tech on the recruiting trail. Things heated up in the month of June and continued all the way until August when Georgia Tech landed five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty over Florida State and Ohio State. The Yellow Jackets might not be done just yet, but they had a fantastic summer and are poised to finish with one of their highest-ranked recruiting classes in program history.
When naming the biggest winners from the summer in college football recruiting, ESPN analyst Eli Lederman named Georgia Tech one of the winners alongside Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Oregon Rutgers, and Tennessee. Here is what he had to say about what Georgia Tech has done so far:
"Considered among the supposed sleeping giants of the NIL era, Georgia Tech is on pace to ink a historic signing class under third-year coach Brent Key.
The Yellow Jackets landed their biggest recruit yet in 2025 with a commitment from Roswell, Georgia, offensive tackle Josh Petty on Aug. 12. At No. 27 in the ESPN 300, Petty is the program's highest-ranked commit in the ESPN rankings era (dating to 2006).
Petty's pledge follows summer commitments from fellow in-state ESPN 300 prospects in four-star cornerback Dalen Penson (No. 171) and offensive tackle Damola Ajidahun (No. 180). With a spring pledge from in-state offensive guard Justin Hasenhuetl (No. 220 in the ESPN 300), Georgia Tech is up to four ESPN 300 pledges in 2025, more than any previous recruiting cycle in program history.
Altogether, the Yellow Jackets have added 18 commitments since June 1, including 13 from within the state, reinforcing at safety with commitments from in-state defensive backs Rasean Dinkins (No. 42 safety in 2024), Fenix Felton (No. 44 safety) and Jayden Barr (No. 98 safety).
What they're saying: Georgia Tech is still building under Key. But after turning in the program's best finish since 2018 last fall and amid major victories on the recruiting trail, expectations are rising for the Yellow Jackets, who rank 26th in ESPN's team rankings. Georgia Tech will be in the mix for four-star, in-state defensive tackle Christian Garrett (No. 135 in the ESPN 300), a recent Georgia decommit.
"Georgia Tech is one of those programs where we've all said, 'God forbid they ever get it together, there's nothing that will stop them,'" a scout from a program that competes with Georgia Tech in recruiting said. "Kids love the thought of playing in Atlanta. It's a great school with a good conference. Obviously, the state runs red in terms of the Bulldogs, but there's plenty of talent for them to go get there."
Things could be getting even better for Georgia Tech and their recruiting class. Last week, four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett de-committed from Georgia and has picked up multiple predictions to land with the Yellow Jackets. Things seem to be trending in the right direction for Georgia Tech there.
It has been a great job all-around for Brent Key and his staff this summer. They have Georgia Tech on the verge of a very good class and if they can continue to improve on the field, the ceiling should only get higher.