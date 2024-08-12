Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings After Georgia Tech Lands Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Georgia Tech made huge waves on the recruiting trail today by being able to land five-star OT Josh Petty and that put them into the top 20 of the national recruiting rankings on 247Sports. Getting Petty is huge for the Georgia Tech class and they now jumped SMU for the No. 4 class in the ACC, trailing only Miami, Clemson, and Florida State. There could be more good news on the way as well.
Four-Star defensive tackle Christian Garrett de-committed from Georgia last night and is trending towards Georgia Tech, with multiple predictions coming in across the recruiting industry for the Yellow Jackets to land the talented defensive lineman. That would also be a huge win for Georgia Tech and move them closer to the top three.
Miami and Clemson have had some quiet weeks on the recruiting trail as of late, but still hold the top two spots in the rankings. They are both still in the mix for prospects as well so keep an eye on them.
Florida State missed out on Petty, but they still hold the highest average recruit ranking in the ACC and one of the highest in the country.
SMU remains in the top five and Rhett Lashlee has the Mustangs positioned for a solid class, especially if the can hit on their remaining targets.
There was not much movement elsewhere in the rankings. Pitt and Syracuse moved up in the rankings thanks to Duke dropping a few spots, but everything else remained the same.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (8/12, rankings via 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. Florida State
4. Georgia Tech
5. SMU
6. Stanford
7. Pitt
8. Syracuse
9. Duke
10. Virginia Tech
11. Boston College
12. NC State
13. Virginia
14. North Carolina
15. Cal
16. Louisville
17. Wake Forest
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty