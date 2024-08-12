All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings After Georgia Tech Lands Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Petty vaulted Georgia Tech into the top 20 of the recruiting rankings today with his commitment

Jackson Caudell

2025 OT Josh Petty
2025 OT Josh Petty / On3 Sports

Georgia Tech made huge waves on the recruiting trail today by being able to land five-star OT Josh Petty and that put them into the top 20 of the national recruiting rankings on 247Sports. Getting Petty is huge for the Georgia Tech class and they now jumped SMU for the No. 4 class in the ACC, trailing only Miami, Clemson, and Florida State. There could be more good news on the way as well.

Four-Star defensive tackle Christian Garrett de-committed from Georgia last night and is trending towards Georgia Tech, with multiple predictions coming in across the recruiting industry for the Yellow Jackets to land the talented defensive lineman. That would also be a huge win for Georgia Tech and move them closer to the top three.

Miami and Clemson have had some quiet weeks on the recruiting trail as of late, but still hold the top two spots in the rankings. They are both still in the mix for prospects as well so keep an eye on them.

Florida State missed out on Petty, but they still hold the highest average recruit ranking in the ACC and one of the highest in the country.

SMU remains in the top five and Rhett Lashlee has the Mustangs positioned for a solid class, especially if the can hit on their remaining targets.

There was not much movement elsewhere in the rankings. Pitt and Syracuse moved up in the rankings thanks to Duke dropping a few spots, but everything else remained the same.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (8/12, rankings via 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Clemson

3. Florida State

4. Georgia Tech

5. SMU

6. Stanford

7. Pitt

8. Syracuse

9. Duke

10. Virginia Tech

11. Boston College

12. NC State

13. Virginia

14. North Carolina

15. Cal

16. Louisville

17. Wake Forest

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

