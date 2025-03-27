Georgia Tech Baseball Coach Danny Hall to Step Away From Georgia Tech After The 2025 Season
At the conclusion of the 2025 season, Georgia Tech head baseball coach Danny Hall is going to be stepping away. Hall has been the head coach of the Yellow Jackets for the last 32 seasons and the 2025 campaign is going to be the final one.
“I have made a decision to step away from coaching at the end of this season,” Hall said. “My family and I have been blessed beyond belief for 32 wonderful years of wearing the White and Gold.
“The coaches, players, athletics directors, staff and alumni have all been a huge part of our success. I have great memories of being a part of our players’ careers, but especially cherish having the opportunity to see my sons, Carter and Colin, play here and earn Georgia Tech degrees. Tech is special and Tech baseball players are true Tech men. Thank all of you for the memories that will last a lifetime.
“Dr. Homer Rice gave me the opportunity to coach the Jackets in 1994 and, man, what a blessing that was to go to the College World Series for the first time. My passion is the same today as it was then, so I want our 2025 team to take the journey as far as it can go.
“My wife, Kara, and I look forward to one last ride in the Ramblin’ Wreck. Let’s get in the car and make this season one to celebrate. God is great! Go Jackets!”
Hall arrived at Georgia Tech in 1994 and is in his 32nd season as head coach of the Yellow Jackets. He has guided Tech to seven Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championships, five ACC Tournament titles, 24 NCAA Tournament berths and three College World Series in his first 31 seasons at the helm of the Yellow Jackets. His 1,224 wins at Tech are a school record and he has been named ACC Coach of the Year four times (1997, 2000, 2005 and 2019) and was the Sporting News National Coach of the Year in 1997. Since his arrival on The Flats, a staggering 146 Yellow Jackets have been selected in the Major League Draft a total of 163 times.
In recognition of his astounding accomplishments, Hall was inducted to the ABCA Hall of Fame in 2023 and named an honorary alumnus of Georgia Tech in 2024.
Prior to his arrival at Tech in 1994, Hall was the head coach at Kent State for six seasons (1988-93), where he led the Golden Flashes to four seasons with at least 30 wins, two 40-win campaigns and a pair of Mid-American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths. He was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 1992 and ’93.
He has compiled a gaudy 1,432-778-1 record as a head coach (.648), including a 1,224-661-1 mark at Georgia Tech (.649).
He began his illustrious coaching career with two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Miami (Ohio) (1978-79) and eight seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan (1980-87).
“Danny Hall is one of the most legendary head coaches in the history of college baseball, and Georgia Tech is proud and fortunate to call him one of our own,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics J Batt said. “On behalf of the entire Tech community, I thank Coach Hall for all that he has done for the Institute, its fans and, most importantly, the hundreds of baseball student-athletes that he has mentored here over the last 32 years. Coach Hall and our team are off to an exciting start in 2025 and we’re looking forward to their continued success throughout this season.”
Georgia Tech is currently 21-4 this season and 7-2 in ACC play. They have their biggest series to date starting tomorrow against Clemson. This team has a chance to be special and send a legendary coach out on top.
Additional Links
Everything From Georgia Tech Defensive Backs Coach Cory Peoples After the Yellow Jackets' 7th Practice
Everything From Georgia Tech Cornerbacks Coach Kobie Jones After Yellow Jackets' 7th Spring Practice
Everything From Georgia Tech Cornerback Ahmari Harvey After Yellow Jackets 7th Practice