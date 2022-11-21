Georgia Tech Lands 2024 Four-Star Quarterback Jakhari Williams

Georgia Tech earned the commitment of 2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins on Saturday night during the game against North Carolina and they continued that momentum on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets did not have a commitment for its 2024 recruiting class entering the day, but quarterback Jakhari Williams from First Presbyterian High School (GA) became the first one to join the 2024 class today.

According to the 247 Sports composite, Williams is a four-star recruit and among the top 20 quarterback recruits in the country for the 2024 recruiting class.

Other offers that Williams held are from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, NC State, Pitt, Troy, and Virginia Tech.

Williams received an offer from Georgia Tech on October 27th and nearly a month after receiving an offer from interim head coach Brent Key, Williams commits to the program.

As for the 2023 recruiting class, the Yellow Jackets class ranks 57th overall in the country and 12th in the ACC.

This is a nice pickup for Key and his staff, as Williams is a talented dual-threat quarterback.

