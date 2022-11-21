Keion White Named ACC's Defensive Lineman of the Week

The Georgia Tech defense had its best performance of the season on Saturday against one of the best offenses in the country in North Carolina. On Monday, the ACC players of the week were announced and Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White was awarded the ACC defensive lineman of the week.

Keion White had three sacks against North Carolina on Saturday Georgia Tech Athletics

On Saturday against the Tar Heels, White produced three sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven tackles. It was not only the best defensive linemen performance of the week but also one of the best of the entire season.

Georgia Tech held UNC to its season low in points, in total yards, and Heisman-contending quarterback Drake Maye to his season low in total passing yards.

White is now tied for second in the ACC in sacks with 7.5 and is fifth in the ACC in tackles for loss with 13.

White is being looked at as one of the best pass-rushing prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft and after a performance like this, his stock will only go higher.

Georgia Tech is going to be back in action this Saturday at noon against No. 1 Georgia. The game will be on ESPN.

