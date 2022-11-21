How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Utah

Georgia Tech is getting out of the state of Georgia for the first time this season and will be taking part in the Fort Myers Tip-Off tonight against Utah.

Georgia Tech is 3-0 for the first time under head coach Josh Pastner, but the Utes are going to provide a tougher challenge than what Georgia Tech has faced this season.

Georgia Tech can get to 4-0 with a win over Utah on Monday night Georgia Tech Athletics

Tech is in the Beach Division of the Fort Myers Tip-Off with the Utes, Marquette, and Mississippi State. The Golden Eagles and the Bulldogs meet at 8:30 p.m. Monday. The Tech-Utah winner will face the Marquette-MSU winner for the championship at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, with the losers facing off for third place at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The event is being played at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

Georgia Tech is winning with defense this season and is hoping the offense will be coming along.

Utah is 3-1 this season with the wins being against Long Island University, Cal State-Bakersfield, and Idaho State by an average of 27 points before dropping a 65-55 game at home to Sam Houston State Thursday night.

Tonight will also mark the first time that the two programs have played each other.

Here is how you can watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Utah tonight.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Utah

Who: Georgia Tech vs Utah

When: 6:00 p.m., Monday

Where: Fort Myers, Fla. Suncoast Credit Union Arena

TV: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM | SXM channel 385, SXM app 975 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra | Analyst: Randy Waters

