Georgia Tech LB Commit Jason Crenshaw Flips To Major SEC School

The Yellow Jackets lose one of their top linebacker commits to Texas, as Jason Crenshaw announced he was flipping his commitment to the Longhorns. Crenshaw had been committed to the Yellow Jackets since June 11th.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 LB Jason Crenshaw has Flipped his Commitment from Georgia Tech to Texas, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 215 LB had been Committed to the Yellow Jackets since June



He’s the 2nd LB to flip to Texas this week 🤘https://t.co/RA9H0nb7CU pic.twitter.com/knaycFqMfW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 29, 2026

It is definitely a blow to lose one of the more talented players in its 2027 cycle. Crenshaw was going to be a player to watch next season. He is having a stellar year for Prattvile tallying 56 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 13 QB hurries, and eight sacks. He certainly would have been a difference maker.

Here is more on what Crenshaw did per his film on hudl.

“When you put on the tape of Crenshaw, you see he does a lot of his damage as an outside linebacker/edge rusher. His explosive first step, bend, and power catch your eye instantly. He is another player who will be able to add violence and a tough attitude on the edge for the Yellow Jackets. I think his versatility will be another thing to watch because of how well he can play multiple end positions and be effective.

The Yellow Jackets already have four edge rushers committed, and while depth is crucial, at the next level, with all that he can do, we could even see him at stack linebacker as well. That will only help the Yellow Jackets in devising certain packages and stunts defensively."

What does it mean?

It's been a tough season for the Yellow Jackets, who are off to a 2-5 start. However, the good news is the Yellow Jackets were able to retain and have Braden Gordon shut down his recruitment.

Gordon has unreal potential and will be one of the standouts to watch next spring. Gordon can play edge, linebacker, blitz, and cover, and will be one of the best prospects for the Yellow Jackets. So while it does suck to lose Crenshaw, you still have Gordon, who is a Swiss Army knife, to go with Cole Crawford and Noah Renes. You will see edge as his position, but as we have seen with position changes, the Yellow Jackets can move guys around.

At the end of the day, the meat of the class for the Yellow Jackets is still intact. They just have to continue to recruit at a high level and bring in this top 25 class, which should hopefully help them next season as they try and turn things around