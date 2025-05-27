Georgia Tech Makes Final Cut For Three Star Edge Chris Carbin
Official visit season is here, and the Yellow Jackets will host a number of high-end prospects on campus over the next month starting this weekend. The Yellow Jackets got some good news on Monday. Georgia Tech is a finalist for a three-star prospect, Chris Carbin. His final five include Mississippi State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Baylor, and Georgia Tech.
Carbin will visit Mississippi State first on May 29th. He has an official visit set up to the Yellow Jackets on June 6th. He has official visits to Baylor on June 13th and Louisville on June 20th. Carbin has been a frequent visitor to Georgia Tech, visiting multiple times.
According to 247Sports Composite, Carbin is a three-star prospect, the No. 64 EDGE, the No. 74 player in Georgia, and the No. 686 player nationally.
He finished his junior year with 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass deflections, an interception, and a fumble recovery. One of his best games of the season came against Marietta when he finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass deflection, and an interception.
Here is a more in-depth look at Carbin as a player when I wrote about him back in March
“When you watch his tape, he lines up on both sides of the field as a standup EDGE/outside linebacker. His first step immediately jumps out at you as he moves past offensive linemen with ease. His chase-down ability is also something that catches your eye. When he can’t get there on the initial pressure he is relentless until he gets the quarterback on the ground. In the run game, he does a good job of containing the edge and not letting the running back get outside. Another thing he does well is his ability to read and react. Carbin can detect plays before they are about to happen and can stop a play from getting started. I mean he is just milliseconds away from adding multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns and scoop and scores to his already impressive stat line.
Georgia Tech currently has four commits for the 2026 class and will be busy over the next month to add to its class and finish in the top 2025 class as they did a season ago.
Georgia Tech 2026 Commits
Carrollton LB CJ Gamble
Brooks County CB Traeviss Stevenson
Madison County CB Ladarrious Crumity
Manchester CB Jaedyn Terry