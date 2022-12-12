Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Purdue Offensive Line Commit Ethan Fields

Purdue is undergoing a coaching change with former coach Jeff Brohm going back to his alma mater Louisville. When coaching changes happen, other schools can try to come for that school's recruits and try to flip them and it appears that is what Georgia Tech is doing.

Yesterday, the Yellow Jackets offered current Purdue commit Ethan Fields. Fields is an offensive lineman from Geismar, LA, and has the kind of size (6'3 320 LBS) and athleticism the Yellow Jackets are going to need for the future.

The offer came yesterday and yesterday was when head coach Brent Key made a hire for the offensive line coach. Geep Wade was hired yesterday and immediately got to work with the Yellow Jackets' commits and prospects.

Fields also has other offers from Tulane, Louisville, Indiana, and Louisiana Tech.

Georgia Tech has made the offensive line a priority in this class and currently has six commits at the position. It was one of the weak points of the team this year and more depth and future talent is going to be needed.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle

