Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Purdue Offensive Line Commit Ethan Fields

Georgia Tech has been busy sending out offers to new prospects this week

Purdue is undergoing a coaching change with former coach Jeff Brohm going back to his alma mater Louisville. When coaching changes happen, other schools can try to come for that school's recruits and try to flip them and it appears that is what Georgia Tech is doing. 

Yesterday, the Yellow Jackets offered current Purdue commit Ethan Fields. Fields is an offensive lineman from Geismar, LA, and has the kind of size (6'3 320 LBS) and athleticism the Yellow Jackets are going to need for the future. 

The offer came yesterday and yesterday was when head coach Brent Key made a hire for the offensive line coach. Geep Wade was hired yesterday and immediately got to work with the Yellow Jackets' commits and prospects. 

Fields also has other offers from Tulane, Louisville, Indiana, and Louisiana Tech. 

Ethan Fields

Ethan Fields is currently committed to Purdue

Georgia Tech has made the offensive line a priority in this class and currently has six commits at the position. It was one of the weak points of the team this year and more depth and future talent is going to be needed. 

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

  • Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
  • Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
  • Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
  • Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
  • Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
  • Anthony Little, Defensive Line
  • Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
  • Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
  • Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
  • Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
  • Justyn Reid, Tight End
  • Jacob Cruz, Athlete
  • Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
  • PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

New Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade makes an in-home visit with a top commit

Report: Brent Key hires an offensive line coach

Georgia Tech weekly recruiting update: 12/4-12/11

Everything from Josh Pastner after loss to North Carolina

USF transfer tight end Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech

Three Takeaways from Georgia Tech's loss to North Carolina

Georgia Tech loses conference opener to North Carolina 75-59

Will Georgia Tech pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal?

Georgia Tech Basketball vs North Carolina: Preview and Prediction

Ethan Fields
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Purdue Offensive Line Commit Ethan Fields

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football

New Georgia Tech Offensive Line Coach Geep Wade Makes In-Home Visit

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Football
Football

Report: Brent Key Has Made a Hire For Offensive Line Coach

By Jackson Caudell
Taye Seymore
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Weekly Recruiting Update: 12/4-12/10

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner
Basketball

Everything From Josh Pastner Following the Loss to North Carolina

By Jackson Caudell
USF tight end Jackson Long
Football Recruiting

Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From USF Transfer Tight End Jackson Long

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Forward Deebo Coleman
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball: Three Takeaways From Loss to North Carolina

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Forward Jalon Moore
Basketball

Georgia Tech Drops Conference Opener vs North Carolina

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Center Rodney Howard
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball vs North Carolina: First-Half Thoughts

By Jackson Caudell