Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Purdue Offensive Line Commit Ethan Fields
Purdue is undergoing a coaching change with former coach Jeff Brohm going back to his alma mater Louisville. When coaching changes happen, other schools can try to come for that school's recruits and try to flip them and it appears that is what Georgia Tech is doing.
Yesterday, the Yellow Jackets offered current Purdue commit Ethan Fields. Fields is an offensive lineman from Geismar, LA, and has the kind of size (6'3 320 LBS) and athleticism the Yellow Jackets are going to need for the future.
The offer came yesterday and yesterday was when head coach Brent Key made a hire for the offensive line coach. Geep Wade was hired yesterday and immediately got to work with the Yellow Jackets' commits and prospects.
Fields also has other offers from Tulane, Louisville, Indiana, and Louisiana Tech.
Georgia Tech has made the offensive line a priority in this class and currently has six commits at the position. It was one of the weak points of the team this year and more depth and future talent is going to be needed.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Gensley Auguste, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- PJ Wilkins, Offensive Tackle
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
New Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade makes an in-home visit with a top commit
Report: Brent Key hires an offensive line coach
Georgia Tech weekly recruiting update: 12/4-12/11
Everything from Josh Pastner after loss to North Carolina
USF transfer tight end Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
Three Takeaways from Georgia Tech's loss to North Carolina
Georgia Tech loses conference opener to North Carolina 75-59
Will Georgia Tech pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal?
Georgia Tech Basketball vs North Carolina: Preview and Prediction