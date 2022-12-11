Report: Brent Key Has Made a Hire For Offensive Line Coach

According to multiple reports, Georgia Tech has made its hire for its new offensive line coach.

Geep Wade, who is currently the offensive line coach for App State is reportedly in line to be the next offensive line coach at Georgia Tech. Russell Johnson of JacketsOnline first had the news.

Wade has also spent considerable time in the Southeast as an offensive line coach at Georgia Southern, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee, and Marshall during the last decade to go along with a stint as UT Martin's offensive coordinator/offensive line coach in 2018.

This is the first new hire that Key has made for his new staff on offense after letting go of offensive coordinator Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander. Wade brings a considerable amount of experience to the staff for the Yellow Jackets and also shows that Key is not going to be the offensive line coach any longer, though I am sure he will spend a considerable amount of time with that group still.

Be sure to stay tuned to get the latest updates with the new hires that Key will be making soon on his first staff at Georgia Tech.

