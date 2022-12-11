Georgia Tech Basketball: Three Takeaways From Loss to North Carolina

Coming off of a thrilling win against Georgia at home, Georgia Tech hoped to extend the losing streak of the preseason No. 1 team in the country, North Carolina. That would not be the case today and the Tar Heels showed why they have one of the most talented rosters in the country.

What was a close game for much of the first half turned when North Carolina went on an 11-0 run during the last three minutes of the first half. The Yellow Jackets trailed only 28-26, but the Tar Heels were able to get the lead to 39-26 before the half. Georgia Tech could not cut into the lead and get it into single digits and they lost the conference opener.

So what are the big takeaways from the loss to North Carolina?

3. The Free Throw discrepancy helped tilt the game in North Carolina's favor

Georgia Tech shot only eight free throws against North Carolina Georgia Tech Athletics

Look, I am not saying this is why the Tar Heels won the game. They were the better and more talented team in this game and showed it at various different points.

However, when you have a free throw advantage as they did, it is hard for Georgia Tech to overcome that.

The Yellow Jackets only had eight free throw attempts to North Carolina's 24. UNC was able to capitalize on that by making 18 of those shots.

2. Georgia Tech could not stop North Carolina's big three

Armando Bacot dominated the game against Georgia Tech today. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

One of the reasons that North Carolina was ranked No. 1 to start the season was how talented their starting lineup was. Bacot was the preseason ACC player of the year, Caleb Love is the leading scorer in the ACC currently and R.J. Davis has a lot of talent. These three players were the best on the court today in Chapel Hill and Georgia Tech had no answers.

Bacot finished the game with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Love had 10 points and five assists. Georgia Tech had come into the game with a strong defense, but they were not able to stop these three guys today.

1. Georgia Tech was dominated in rebounding

Georgia Tech was outrebounded by North Carolina 43-22 Georgia Tech Athletics

My biggest worry coming into this matchup (especially if Bacot played) was the size advantage that North Carolina would have and how that could have an impact on rebounding. It did have an impact on rebounding and it was not good for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets lost the rebounding battle 43-22. For Georgia Tech to have a chance to compete in the ACC, they have to be better in this category and not be so lopsided.

