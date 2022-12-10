Will Georgia Tech Pursue A Quarterback In The Transfer Portal?

The transfer portal officially opened up on Monday and more than one thousand players from around the country have already jumped in. Two of them are Georgia Tech quarterbacks Jeff Sims and Taisun Phommachanh and with their departure, that leaves Georgia Tech with only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

The two Yellow Jackets' quarterbacks that are not in the portal are Zach Pryon and Zach Gibson. Pyron came into the game against Florida State and then started in the win over Virginia Tech and the loss to Miami. Gibson first saw action after Sims was injured against Virginia and then played two series against Florida State before giving way to Pyron. Gibson returned against Miami after Pyron was injured and then started in the upset win over North Carolina and the loss to No. 1 Georgia.

Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron are the only two scholarship quarterbacks left on the roster Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Another thing to keep in mind is that Georgia Tech does not currently have a quarterback committed in the 2023 recruiting class.

So it is obvious that Georgia Tech needs to add a quarterback whether it is through the transfer portal or a high school recruit. The question is do they try to get a starter or a backup in the portal?

I do not think that Gibson will be the starter going into next year. He had already lost his job to Pyron and played ok in the games against North Carolina and Georgia. There is value in keeping Gibson on the roster as a veteran backup who has playing experience at this level, but not as the starter.

New head coach Brent Key is going to have a decision to make. He could roll with Pyron and try to build the roster around him and just get a backup in the portal. Pyron showed promise as a dual-threat quarterback in the games he played this season, but Key could decide that he would be better suited to sit for another year and learn behind a veteran quarterback that he gets in the portal.

So who could Georgia Tech target at quarterback in the transfer portal?

There are three high-profile quarterbacks in the transfer portal that would be massive upgrades for Georgia Tech at the position but are unlikely to consider coming to Atlanta. Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei, NC State's Devin Leary, and Texas quarterback Hudson Card are going to be the three most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Given that those three are going to have plenty of other options and the Yellow Jackets have not proven to be able to win enough on the field yet, I don't expect Georgia Tech to be seriously considered by those three.

Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei is one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

So who are some other options?

One could be Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong has plenty of familiarity with the ACC and had a terrific season as a dual-threat quarterback in 2021. He was not as prolific under first-year head coach Tony Elliott this past season, but I think that was more because of the offensive system and not because Armstrong is a bad player.

UCF's Mikey Keene has started games for the Knights and could be an option. Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders and Wisconsin's Graham Mertz are two former power five starters that could get some looks if Key values experience above all.

Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones was recruited by Georgia Tech in high school and could receive a second look. Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King did start for the Aggies and would bring experience and could be better with a change of scenery.

One thing that could complicate the quarterback search a little bit is the fact that Key has not hired an offensive coordinator yet. Quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke is still on staff, however. It could be after Key hires a new offensive coordinator that the search for a quarterback ramps up.

There are plenty of options out there for Key to look for either a starter or someone to come in and compete with Pyron and Gibson. The Yellow Jackets need someone else in the quarterback room after the departure of Sims and Phommachanh and I would bet before this transfer portal window closes, the Yellow Jackets will have one.

