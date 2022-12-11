Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From USF Transfer Tight End Jackson Long

Georgia Tech has landed its first transfer commitment for 2023.

After being offered this week and visiting Atlanta this weekend, USF transfer tight end Jackson Long gave his commitment to the Yellow Jackets.

Long only played one season with the Bulls and did not record any stats. He was a talented player in high school however and has the size and athleticism to be an impact player at some point down the line and maybe even next season.

Georgia Tech's tight end room was disappointing this year and neither Dylan Leonard, Luke Benson, nor Peje' Harris was able to make an impact. Long is also a young player and could take over in the future. Georgia Tech does have one high school tight end committed for 2023 in Justyn Reid from Newnan High School (GA).

Georgia Tech added to its tight end room today with the addition of Jackson Long 247 Sports- Credit: Ryan Callahan

Head coach Brent Key is still in the process of hiring an offensive coordinator and it is going to be interesting to see how involved tight ends are going to be in whatever direction Key goes on that side of the ball. With the addition of Long, I think it is safe to assume that tight ends figure to be an integral part of the offense moving forward.

