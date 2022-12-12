New Georgia Tech Offensive Line Coach Geep Wade Makes In-Home Visit

Today, Brent Key made a hire to his offensive staff and named App State offensive line coach Geep Wade as the new offensive line coach for the Yellow Jackets. After being hired, Wade wasted no time in seeing one of Georgia Tech's top commits, offensive tackle Benjamin Galloway from Hillgrove High School (GA).

Wade has spent considerable time in the Southeast as an offensive line coach at Georgia Southern, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee, and Marshall during the last decade to go along with a stint as UT Martin's offensive coordinator/offensive line coach in 2018.

Georgia Tech has made the offensive line a priority in this class with six current commits and Galloway is one of the key players in the class. You can bet that Wade is going to be making visits to all of the commits for the Yellow Jackets in the coming days and making sure that they stay on board for the 2023 class.

Signing day is around the corner and Georgia Tech's class is currently ranked 64th in the country and 13th in the ACC.

