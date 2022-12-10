Georgia Tech Drops Conference Opener vs North Carolina

It was a tight game for the first 17 minutes, but North Carolina had too much today for the Yellow Jackets in Chapel Hill.

There are a few factors that can be pointed out as to why Georgia Tech lost, but there were three big ones in my opinion.

Georgia Tech was outrebounded by UNC 43-22. My biggest concern going into this game was the lack of size on Georgia Tech and North Carolina was going to have Armando Bacot back. Bacot is one of the best players in the country and the preseason ACC player of the year. When you lose the rebounding battle by a margin like that, you are going to have a hard time beating anyone.

Second, Georgia Tech shot eight free throws compared to North Carolina's 24. Third, North Carolina's star players showed up and when they play like they did today, North Carolina can beat anyone. Bacot had 21 points and 13 rebounds, R.J. Davis had 22 points and 10, and Caleb Love finished with 10 points and five assists. Those three are a big part of the reason North Carolina started the season as No. 1 and they showed up today in a big way.

Georgia Tech could not keep up with North Carolina today Georgia Tech Athletics

It was the same starting lineup for the Yellow Jackets today that they have been using previously. Ja'von Franklin, Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly, Jalon Moore, and Deivon Smith were the starters once again.

For the first 17 minutes of the game, Georgia Tech hung tight in the game, but the rebounding issues were apparent. Bacot was beating Tech on the glass early on and they had no answer for the talented big man. The scoring was coming from Coleman and Kelly, who scored the first 11 points of the game.

After North Carolina got up 19-13, Tech went on a short 5-0 run to make it a one-point game. With 5:13 to go in the first half, Lance Terry was able to give Georgia Tech its first lead 24-23, but that is when things started to go downhill in the game.

The final three minutes of the first half were a nightmare for Georgia Tech and where the game was lost. UNC was winning 28-26 with 3:12 left in the first half and the Tar Heels proceeded to go on an 11-0 run to end the half and lead 39-26.

North Carolina's 11-0 run at the end of the first half was a turning point in the game Georgia Tech Athletics

The second half was one to forget. North Carolina kept Georgia Tech at arm's length and the Yellow Jackets never got the game to single digits again.

For the game, Georgia Tech shot 40% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range. North Carolina shot 47.4% from the field and 23.1% from three.

Georgia Tech is going to be off until next Saturday when they will be back at home against Alabama State at 2:00 p.m. The next conference game will be at home against Clemson on the 21st.

