Georgia Tech Weekly Recruiting Update: 12/4-12/10

It was another interesting week on the recruitment front for Georgia Tech and it saw them land their first transfer commitment of the 2023 cycle.

It was an official visit weekend that saw the Yellow Jackets get a few commitments back on campus ahead of the early signing period. Head coach Brent Key has seen some players enter the transfer portal and he will have to work on replacing those guys either through the portal or at the high school level.

So what were the big developments this week for Georgia Tech in recruiting?

1. Georgia Tech offers a new running back for 2023

Evan Dickens, a running back prospect from IMG Academy (FL) in the 2023 class and a former Coastal Carolina commitment received an offer from Georgia Tech this week. Tech does not have a running back committed in this class currently and could look to get a commitment from Dickens.

2. Defensive Lineman Elijah Douglas de-committed

Elijah Douglas backed off of his commitment late on Sunday night and now the Yellow Jackets have one fewer defensive lineman in the class for now.

3. Georgia Tech commit Patrick Screws was offered by Ole Miss

One of Georgia Tech's highest-rated commitments, offensive lineman Patrick Screws from Eufaula (AL) got an offer from Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin and had discussed taking an official visit to Oxford. Screws is the third highest-rated commitment in the 2023 class for Georgia Tech according to 247Sports. If he backed off of his commitment, that would be a big loss for Georgia Tech.

4. Georgia Tech coaches visit two prospects from Allatoona High School

Mekhi Buchanan, a 2023 athlete/defensive end prospect, got a visit from defensive ends coach Larry Knight this week. Buchanan is a top priority for Georgia Tech and would be a good pickup for them.

Another defensive end prospect from Allatoona Ezra Odinjor got a host of Georgia Tech coaches to visit him, Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, linebackers coach Jason Semore, and Knight all took time to visit the talented pass rusher.

5. Jarvis Lee de-commits from Georgia Tech

Much like Douglas a few days before, Georgia Tech had another de-commitment from a prospect. Jarvis Lee, a cornerback from IMG Academy (FL) withdrew his commitment to the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech does not have any cornerbacks currently committed in this class.

6. Linebacker target Taye Seymore backs off of his commitment from East Carolina

Taye Seymore, a linebacker prospect from South Atlanta High School, backed off of his commitment to East Carolina ahead of his visit to Georgia Tech next weekend. Seymore is one of the top priorities for Georgia Tech and could end up in the Yellow Jackets class.

7. Georgia Tech offers three-star defensive lineman Rodney Lora

Rodney Lora, a three-star defensive lineman from Woodberry Forest High School (VA) got an offer from the Yellow Jackets staff this weekend.

8. Georgia Tech coaches visit top target, Cameron Wallace

Cameron Wallace, an athlete/running back from Montgomery County High School (GA) got a visit from a host of Georgia Tech coaches, including Key. Wallace is a top target for Georgia Tech.

9. Georgia Tech gets a commitment from USF transfer tight end, Jackson Long

Georgia Tech had been losing players to the transfer portal, but they also picked up their first commitment from a player in the portal as well. USF transfer Jackson Long visited Atlanta this past weekend and becomes the newest tight end for the Yellow Jackets.

