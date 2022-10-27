Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Quarterback Jakhari Williams

Georgia Tech is still hard at work recruiting under interim head coach Brent Key. Although it might be difficult given the uncertainty of the coaching situation, the Yellow Jackets are still trying to make an impression with future targets and prospects.

Late on Wednesday night, Georgia Tech sent an offer out to 2024 three-star quarterback Jakhari Williams, from First Presbyterian Day School (GA).

Williams is a talented dual-threat quarterback that is going to be sought after in the 2024 recruiting class. He is a two-sport athlete that also plays basketball and excels at that as well. He is still growing into his 6'2 190 LBS frame and is still scratching the surface of his potential.

Other offers for Williams include ACC rivals like Pitt, Virginia Tech, NC State, and other schools like Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Troy, and Coastal Carolina.

2024 might seem like a long time for a recruiting class, but coaches have to be developing relationships with these kids early. Hopefully, Tech does a nice job over the next few seasons recruiting Williams and they can stay relevant in this recruitment.

