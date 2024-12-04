Georgia Tech Recruiting: Three-Star Safety Elgin Sessions Officially Signs With Georgia Tech
After flipping to Georgia Tech from West Virginia last week, three-star defensive back Elgin Sessions has officially signed with Georgia Tech and is now a part of the program. Sessions, a standout cornerback for Dutch Fork (SC). Sessions had been committed to West Virginia since June 9th. He received an offer from the Yellow Jackets back on February 24th and the recruiting continued from there and heated up over the last few weeks. Sessions is the second announced signing for Georgia Tech this morning.
Here is what our own Najeh Wilkins wrote about Sessions last week after he committed to Georgia Tech:
"According to On3 Industry Rankings, Sessions is ranked as the No. 27 player in South Carolina, the No. 128 cornerback, and the No. 1414 player in the country. Sessions stands at 5'11 and 175 pounds, but plays way bigger than his size. He is another underrated player with a high upside and has shown the ability to be effective at the next level.
He plays for one of the best teams in South Carolina with Dutch Fork who has won the 5A South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) 5A championship seven times in the past eight seasons. He won a championship last year as Dutch Fork knocked off White Knoll 21-6 in the state championship. So far during his senior season Sessions has 32 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions, and a field goal block.
Sessions gives you a savant and specialist at the cornerback position. He is a student of the game and enjoys watching film. He looks at WR's tendencies and the things that they like to do. He explains more about how he uses WR tendencies against them.
In coverage, he reads routes beautifully and jumps them with ease stepping in front of the quarterback’s pass. He is now just looking to get an interception but he wants to turn it into a touchdown. He has two interceptions returned for a touchdown this year. When he is not jumping the route for an INT, he is excellent at timing when the ball is going to hit the receiver's hands and deflecting it at the right moment. He is physical at the top of the route and can play man press or zone. He's great at both.
On special teams, he is quick enough to bend around the corner and make field goal blocks. He is also great at being a gunner running down the field with his speed and is one of the better cover guys that can blow up plays. On defense, he flies through the blocks and makes tackles in the run game. He is a great open-field tackler and puts his body on the line. He does a good job squaring up his shoulders and uses great form tackling to bring the ball carrier down. He enjoys putting his body on the line and more often than not makes the big hit. "
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
