Georgia Tech running back commit Trey Cornist has monster performance Friday

One of Georgia Tech's best recruits for 2023 had a fantastic performance on Friday night and got his team a victory. Trey Cornist, one of two Georgia Tech running back commits, helped get Winton Woods High School (OH) a 62-31 victory over Anderson.

Cornist had an absolutely absurd night on the ground, carrying the ball 18 times for 343 yards and six touchdowns. He was running through and around the opposing defenses and looks like he is going to be a big part of Georgia Tech's future on offense.

Cornist is known to be a physical runner when he has the ball, but averaging nearly 20 yards per carry is very impressive. Cornist has seen his stock rise during this season and he is a running back that is full of upside and potential. Hopefully, Georgia Tech will be able to hold on to Cornist and make him a key figure in this recruiting class.

