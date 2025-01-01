Georgia Tech Signee Tae Harris Named A Standout Performer At The 2025 Under Armour All-American Game Practices
Tomorrow is one of the standout events when it comes to high school football recruiting. The 2025 Under Armour All-American Game is tomorrow and right now in Orlando, the practices between Team Icon and Team Unstoppable are underway. There are several 2025 and 2026 high level recruiting prospects going to be be playing in the game tomorrow in Orlando, FL and one of them is 2025 four-star Georgia Tech signee Tae Harris. After day two of practices, 247Sports analysts Hudson Standish and director of scouting Andrew Ivins listed Harris as one of the players who was making noise on day two:
"Miami Northwestern 2026 cornerback J'Vari Flowers and Georgia Tech safety signee Tae Harris were a pair of defensive backs for Team Icon who routinely impressed throughout day 2 of action. Both defensive backs are smaller in stature but own the physical tools and demeanor to play well above their weight."
During his National Signing Day press conference last month, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key detailed the process of landing Harris and what went into that recruitment:
"Stick to the process, believe in the process. Just because someone commits somewhere, it's easy for somebody to say, "Oh, well, let him go." We ain't having that here. That's not the type of staff that we have. It's not the type of program that I want to have. If you believe in something as strongly as we believe in Georgia Tech and the future of the Georgia Tech football program, you're going to continue to recruit the right players for your school, for your program. He's a guy that's local , that we recruit extremely hard, decided along the way, which a lot of them do, that he comes and goes, but those relationships are big. You know, being able to keep people home is big, and showing them a path to success and a path to development is big. And he's a guy that, and that kid's an unbelievable kid now. You talk about a kid that is hungry, that, I mean, the day he commits, he's on the phone texting and calling all the other guys in the position room here on the roster saying, "I can't wait to be with you guys" and those guys immediately come back to me and they're like coach, that guy's definitely one of us now, I mean just the way he everything about him they're like some of us some of them didn't even like meet one of his visits here and they just said that guy's one of us so you know he's, he's an alpha an alpha and really expected to get things out of him."
Harris is one of the highest-rated players to ever sign with the Yellow Jackets and is one of the best defensive prospects in the entire country. According to the 247Sports Composite, Harris is the No. 48 player in the country, the No. 3 safety in the country, and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia. Harris played his high school football at Cedartown High School in Georgia. The 5'10 200 LBS DB has a chance to be an impact player right away for the Yellow Jackets on defense
Here is the scouting report on Harris courtesy of 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish:
"Multi-faceted safety prospect who starred for three years in every phase of the game for Georgia AAAA prospect factory Cedartown. Legitimate track speed with personal bests of 10.6 in the 100m and 21.21 in the 200m dash, along with a verified 4.38 40-yard dash at the Under Armour Miami Camp in March of 2024. Hovering around 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, plays above his weight and will routinely decleat bigger ball carriers. Smooth mover in his backpedal and has proven in multiple settings that he can erase receivers in man coverage. Will take some risks on the backend, but profiles as an aggressive coverage ace who can help enforce when asked to trigger downhill. Should be viewed as a potential all-conference caliber defensive back with the versatility, toughness, and play speed to contribute early on in his collegiate career. Elite athlete who could potentially tear up the NFL Combine and has serious day two draft upside."
Here is what Harris told our own Najeh Wilkins after he decided to make the flip from Clemson to Georgia Tech:
“Coach (Cory) Peoples is my guy. We've just been keeping that same relationship and the word or message has never changed from the defensive coordinator coach Santucci. They've always told me they think I am the best safety in the country, and there is nobody they would rather have commanding the defense but me. That message never changed and he kept his word," said Harris. "Coach Peoples told me I am the guy he wants, and that I am the most versatile player in the country. I can play any five positions back there, and he told me to come in and earn it."
Harris also mentioned to Najeh the academics of Georgia Tech was a huge reason for him:
"It's a great academic school. I can get a great education there. They have the people, the executives, and a lot of intern people there. If football doesn't work out, you have a lot of job openings," said Harris. "They are going to teach you how to be a better man. They don't only want good football players they want good men. They are going to teach you how to build your business and teach you how to manage your money. It really came down to what is best for me and my family. It's a better setup."
