Four-Star Georgia Tech DB Target Dorian Barney Trims School List To 6 And Includes The Yellow Jackets
Things are starting to heat up with the Yellow Jackets and four-star defensive back Dorian Barney. Barney is another highly rated cornerback in the Peach State and has made his name with the Carrollton Trojans and prior to that the Peachtree Ridge Lions. Georgia Tech has done a great job of getting in-state recruits and keeping them in Atlanta, and is looking to do that again.
Barney dropped his list of top six schools, including Colorado, Michigan, Penn State, North Carolina, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech. Barney is a four-star prospect on every recruiting platform. He is rated highest on Rivals. He is rated as the No. 8 CB, No. 11 player in Georgia, and No. 71 player nationally.
A month ago, Barney trimmed his list to 12 schools, which included Texas A&M, Penn State, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida State, North Carolina, Colorado, and the Yellow Jackets. Here is a video of me breaking down his top 12.
This past season, he went to the state championship with the Carrollton Trojans, who went 14-1 in 2024. He finished with 39 tackles, five interceptions, five pass breakups, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. He got invited to the UA All-American game and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. They are both some of the biggest all-star games in the country.
I've gotten the chance to see Barney a few times in person and was blown away every time I saw him with how technically sound he was and how he carries himself as a pro. He has a high football IQ and is a very savvy cornerback who rarely makes mistakes on the gridiron. He would be another good get for the Yellow Jackets.
In terms of his relationship with the Yellow Jackets, he went on a visit in early February. It will be interesting to see if he schedules an official visit with Georgia Tech this summer. Georgia Tech is off to a great start recruiting their defensive back room, and they have already landed two recruits in this class, including blue-chip recruit Jaedyn Terry. Will Barney follow suit and come to the Flats?
