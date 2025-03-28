How to Watch: No. 25 Georgia Tech Baseball vs No. 6 Clemson In Massive ACC Showdown
The biggest ACC series of the season so far for Georgia Tech starts tonight. The Yellow Jackets will face No. 6 Clemson tonight and they have a chance to make a big statement not only in the ACC, but the country as well.
Clemson won the series last year, in South Carolina. The two teams split a Friday doubleheader before Clemson took the rubber match, 9-3. The Jackets scored 11 runs in the final three innings of game two, coming from behind to erase an 8-3 deficit thanks to two home runs from Drew Burress and HRs from John Giesler and Vahn Lackey. The Burress bombs secured him the Georgia Tech freshman home run record with 20. He would hit five more that season to set the current record at 25.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a series sweep at Notre Dame, their first road sweep in conference play since 2022. Tech outscored Notre Dame 37-14 over those three games.
GT leads the nation in doubles (76) and doubles per game (3.04) – the program record is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
The Jackets are the only team in Division I with 4 players at 10+ doubles, led by Drew Burress (13) & Kyle Lodise (13), as well as Kent Schmidt (11) & Carson Kerce (10).
Clemson is the third-most common opponent in program history, with 242 games played between the two programs since 1902. The Tigers lead the all-time series, 121-118-3 with the Yellow Jackets owning the series in Atlanta, winning 82 of the 130 games played on The Flats.
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (4-0) vs. Clemson– RHP Aidan Knaak (4-0)
Saturday – GT – RHP Brady Jones (2-0) vs. Clemson – LHP Ethan Darden (3-1)
Sunday – GT – TBA vs. Clemson – TBA
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nathan McCreary
Analyst: Bobby Moranda
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Brice Zimmerman
