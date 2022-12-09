New Details Emerge On Brent Key's Contract

After being officially introduced as the new head coach of Georgia Tech on Monday, the details of the contract that Brent Key signed have started to come out.

I think the most interesting part of this contract is the assistant salary pool. Key is going to be hiring a mostly new offensive staff and the increase in the salary pool is going to be vital in helping to attract quality candidates for positions such as offensive coordinator. The previous salary pool for assistants was $5.7 million.

Key's $2.8 million base salary is going to be at the bottom of the ACC. Currently, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is the highest-paid head coach in the conference.

The only reported move that Key has made so far is bringing in a new strength coach. Shortly after being hired, he decided not to retain offensive coordinator Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander. None of the defensive staff have been let go as of today.

Key is going to have a chance to outperform this contract and the first part of insuring success is hiring a good staff. It sounds like he has the means to do so and it will be worth monitoring the decisions that he makes with the staff.

