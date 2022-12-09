Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Derrik Allen Enters Transfer Portal

The Georgia Tech defensive back entered the portal after three seasons

Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen entered the transfer portal today after three seasons on The Flats. Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline first reported the news earlier this afternoon. 

This season, Allen played a backup role behind LaMiles Brooks and true freshman Clayton Powell-Lee. Those two became one of the best safety duos in the ACC and it was hard for Allen to see the field consistently. 

This season, Allen had 29 tackles and one interception. For his career, Allen finished with 46 tackles, one pass deflection, and one interception. 

Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen

Georgia Tech lost a key backup in safety Derrik Allen today to the transfer portal

Allen becomes the ninth Georgia Tech player to enter the portal. Quarterbacks Jeff Sims and Taisun Phommachanh, wide receiver Nate McCollum, offensive lineman RJ Adams and Paula Vaipulu, linebacker Demetrius Knight, and kicker Jude Kelley. 

Georgia Tech has not gotten any commitments from the transfer portal yet, but new head coach Brent Key is going to have to find some transfers to be able to fill some of the holes on the roster. The Yellow Jackets also have 14 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, which ranks 62nd in the country and 12th in the ACC. 

Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen
