Georgia Tech Offensive Linemen Paula Vaipulu Enters the Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech has seen another player enter the transfer portal today.

According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, offensive lineman Paula Vaipulu has decided to enter the portal today. Vaipulu later confirmed in a tweet that he is in the portal. He is the second offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal for Georgia Tech this offseason, joining RJ Adams, who has already committed to Memphis.

Vaipulu was a part-time starter for Georgia Tech and started four games this season and five games last year.

Vaipulu joins quarterbacks Jeff Sims and Taisun Phommachanh, wide receivers Nate McCollum and Ryan King, kicker Jude Kelley, linebacker Demetrius Knight, Adams, and defensive back Derrik Allen are the other Georgia Tech players that have entered the portals.

Georgia Tech has had nine players enter the transfer portal Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It is going to be up to head coach Brent Key to help reshape the roster and fill the holes left by players transferring out. Vaipulu provided depth for the offensive line and the Yellow Jackets staff will either have to rely on one of the five true freshman offensive linemen in this year's recruiting class or find more help in the portal.

