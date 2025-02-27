One of The Nation's Top QB's For The 2026 Class Will Visit Georgia Tech This Spring
Spring practice is going to be beginning next week for Georgia Tech and with that come spring visitors. One of the visitors will be 2026 QB Bowe Bentley, one of the fastest-rising quarterbacks in the class. Bentley is going to be visiting a number of programs this spring with the Yellow Jackets being on the list. Bentley is going to be visiting Oklahoma (March 8th), LSU (March 15th), Ohio State (March 19th), and Florida State (March 22nd) before he is on The Flats on March 29th.
Bowe Bentley (6'2 200 LBS) is going to be one of the most coveted arms in the 2026 class. Bentley plays his high school football at Celina High School in Texas and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 151 player in the country, the No. 10 quarterback in the country, and the No. 18 player in the state of Texas. He holds offers from Boston College, Arizona, Georgia, Cal, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, and UCF, among others. It might be too early to tell who are the big players in this recruitment, but Bentley is a name to keep an eye on. He recently played in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl. Georgia Tech has yet to land a commitment in the 2026 class, but the Yellow Jackets are hoping to repeat their success of the 2025 class, which was one of the best in program history.
Here is the scouting report on Bentley, courtesy of 247Sports analyst Hudson Standish, who compares Bentley to Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer:
"Dynamic dual threat who entered the 2026 Top247 rankings after his 10th career start at quarterback. Led TXHSFB blue-blood Celina to a 16-0 record en route to their first state championship since 2007. Racked up over 4,200 total yards on offense to go along with 63 touchdowns as a junior. Checked in at the Navy All-American Bowl hovering around 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and put together an impressive week of work for an underclassman. Commands a schematically diverse offense that ranged from traditional under-center formations to empty spread sets. Displays an elastic throwing motion that can retain velocity on the move. Finds success working the pocket or escaping to fire second and third-level bullets. Has the ability to layer passes into tight windows and throw with touch when needed. Extensive multi-sport profile includes credentialed soccer and lacrosse experience along with anchoring his high school's 4x100 relay. Primarily worked as an offensive skill player as a sophomore, returned a kickoff for a touchdown against the eventual 2023 4AD1 State Champions. Ascending signal-caller that processes the game at a high level. Combination of athletic traits, production, and mental makeup leads us to believe Bentley could develop into an all-conference caliber player for a CFP contender with legitimate Sunday upside."
Recruiting is going to be heating up as we head into the spring and then the summer and one of the most coveted cornerback prospects of the 2026 cycle trimmed his list of schools to 12 recently. Dorian Barney, who plays at Carrolton High School (GA), dropped his top 12 yesterday and Georgia Tech was able to make the cut. While there is still plenty of time to go in this recruitment, this does signal that the Yellow Jackets are in the thick of it. The other schools that made Barney's top 12 included Florida State, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Ole Miss, Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Colorado.
According to the 24Sports Composite, Barney is the No. 76 player in the country, the No. 8 Cornerback, and the No. 9 player in the state of Georgia. The Yellow Jackets are going to have to fight a lot of big-time programs to land such a talented in-state player, but Georgia Tech is coming off one of the best recruiting classes in program history, one where they did a really good job at landing some of the top prospects in the state of Georgia. Keep an eye on this recruitment going forward, as well as Bentley's.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Offense Comes Alive Late to Get 16-7 Win Over West Georgia
2025 NFL Draft Combine Preview: Jackson Hawes and Zeek Biggers Look to Boost Their Draft Stock This Week
Georgia Tech Football: New Yellow Jackets DC Blake Gideon Named One Of Nation's Best Recruiters