Things Are Heating Up With Three Star OL Shaveez Dixon and the Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets have continued to push for standout offensive lineman Shavezz Dixon, who is a three-star prospect from Leesburg, Georgia. Dixon stands at 6’4 and 325 pounds. Before the interest piqued, Dixon was an Ole Miss commit for quite some time. The push for him has been so imminent that Dixon rescheduled an official visit set up with Virginia Tech to instead come to Georgia Tech, as reported by Rivals reporter of Jackets Online, Kelly Quinlan.

Talented in-state OL Shavezz Dixon has locked in his official visit to Georgia Tech after a great visit last week to the Flats.https://t.co/Dg8O40S8G7 pic.twitter.com/WvOTJdSOoS — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) March 22, 2026

There is a lot of meat to the bone when it comes to this recruitment, and things are beginning to heat up. Dixon detailed why he scheduled the official visit with the Yellow Jackets.

“I’m rocking with the Jackets, man, it’s an offensive line-type coaching staff. Head coach being a former one truly makes me feel amazing, and then the ASST OL coach playing 7 years in the league shows me I will be developed,” said Dixon.

I asked Dixon what it meant to him to see a guy like Keylan Rutledge be a consensus All-American and now rising up draft boards after an accolade-filled career with the Yellow Jackets.

“It motivates me because I know I can be the 2nd that means a lot to me,” said Dixon.

Georgia Tech now have use cases where they can show prospects who are going off and having great careers, and what Rutledge did with his opportunities pre-draft will continue to sound louder and louder in recruiting circles and only elevate the Yellow Jackets. Every success leads to more and more interest in the program.

When it comes down to his favorite things at Georgia Tech, two things stood out for Dixon.

“Campus, and head coach Brent Key being an offensive line guy,” said Dixon.

Now it won’t be easy to land Dixon for the Yellow Jackets, who will have to fend off Florida State, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and several other contenders. However, they are the hometown team that is building something special, especially on the offensive line, which is becoming one of the notable areas in the Brent Key era. Last cycle, it was the Heard twins, Courtney and Courtlin, before that Josh Petty and Peyton Joseph, and the list goes on. It looks like once again, Coach Key is positioning himself for another prime recruit right here in the state of Georgia. Now we just have to see if it can come to fruition.