Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Miami Finishes With Top Class, Georgia Tech Comes in 2nd

Georgia Tech finishes with one of their best recruiting classes in school history

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field before a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the field before a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech has finished with one of it's best recruiting classes in program history and it was good enough for the 2nd best class in the ACC, behind only Miami. This was a tremendous step forward for the program and shows the trajectory that Brent Key has the Yellow Jackets on in the ACC.

For the third straight season, Miami finishes with the top class in the ACC according to 247Sports. The Hurricanes just missed out on getting to the college football playoff this year, partly due to losing on the road to the Yellow Jackets.

Florida State had one of the better signing days among ACC teams. They surged all the way up to third in the rankings and pulled a big flip by getting four-star running back Ousmane Kromah to flip from Georgia.

Clemson is usually higher in these rankings, but finished fourth and had some losses leading up to signing day, including four-star safety Tae Harris flipping to Georgia Tech. SMU is in the conference championship in their first year in the conference and finished at No. 5. The programs that finished in the top five this year have a chance to be the top five schools for the forseeable future in recruiting.

Duke, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, NC State, and Stanford rounded out the top ten. Pitt, Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest, Louisville, Cal, and North Carolina rounded things out.

Georgia Tech's class ranks 18th at 247Sports and has highly-ranked prospects such as four-star safety Tae Harris, four-star cornerback Dalen Penson, four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett, four-star running back JP Powell, and more. This class has a chance to make a lasting impact on Georgia Tech moving forward and after the dust settled yesterday, 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins named Georgia Tech as one of the biggest winners on signing day in the entire country:

End-of-day ranking: No. 18

Highlight of the day: Holding off USC for 4-star ATH Dalen Penson

"Georgia Tech put all of college football on alert when they took Georgia to eight overtimes. It's easy to wonder if the Yellow Jackets might have caught lightning in a bottle with some savvy schemes and play-calling, but Brent Key's first full recruiting cycle would suggest that's not the case. Georgia Tech is here to stay.

Not only did Key assemble what will be the highest-ranked class in program history, but he did so while going head-to-head with some of the sport's biggest brands. After beating out both Ohio State and Tennessee for five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty back during the summer months, the Yellow Jackets held off an 11th-hour push from USC and secured a signature from prized four-star athlete Dalen Penson. That came a week after flipping four-star safety Tae Harris from Clemson.

Most casuals won't recognize a lot of names on the signee list for Georgia Tech, but this group is full of prospects that have what it takes to make an impact in the ever-evolving ACC."

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (12/5)

1. Miami

2. Georgia Tech

3. Florida State

4. Clemson

5. SMU

6. Duke

7. Syracuse

8. Virginia Tech

9. NC State

10. Stanford

11. Pitt

12. Boston College

13. Virginia

14. Wake

15. Louisville

16. Cal

17. North Carolina

