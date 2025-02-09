Super Bowl LIX: Every Harrison Butker Prop Bet For Today's Game vs Philadelphia
Today is the big day.
The biggest sporting event of the year is here and there are going to be plenty of familiar faces. The Chiefs and the Eagles are going to be facing each other for the second time in the last three Super Bowl matchups and there is a lot on the line for both franchises. Kansas City is aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win, while the Eagles are looking for their second Super Bowl win in their franchise's history.
It will also be a chance for former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker to continue cementing himself as one of the best postseason kickers of all time. Butker could win his fourth Super Bowl and maybe even break some of his old records tonight. He has had tremendous performances in each of the last two Super Bowls for the Chiefs.
Here are some of the Harrison Butker prop bets or Butker related bets over at Fanduel Sportsbook.
1. First Scoring Play- Kansas City Chiefs Field Goal (+370)
2. A 65-yard field goal to be scored (+3800)
3. Both teams to score in every quarter (+700)
4. Both Teams to Score Points on their First Drive of Each Half (+1500)
5. Super Bowl MVP (+20000)
6. Super Bowl LIX MVP Award - Position Of MVP- Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper (+14000)
7. Kansas City Chiefs First Scoring Play Of Game- Field Goal (+142)
8. Most Kicking Points Matchup- Butker (-142)
9. Team With Longest Field Goal Made in the Game- Kansas City (-142)
10. Harrison Butker Total Field Goals Attempted- Over 1.5 (192), Under (+150)
11. Distance of 1st Successful Field Goal- Over 36.5 Yards (-112), Under 36.5 Yards (-112)
12. Distance of Shortest Successful Field Goal- Over 26.5 Yards (-136), Under 26.5 Yards (+108)
13. Distance of Longest Successful Field Goal- Over 47.5 (+108), Under 47.5 (-136)
14. Will Either Kicker Successfully Make a 55+ Yard FG? Yes (+470), No (-700)
15. Time of First Successful Field Goal- During 1st Quarter (-112), After 1st Quarter (-112)
16. Both Teams to Make a 33+ Yard Field Goal- Yes (-112), No (-118)
17. Either Team to Kick Game Winning Walk Off Field Goal at the End of Regulation (Winning Margin Must Be 3 Points or Less. 00:00 Left on Clock)- Yes (+1200), No (-3500)
18. Total Successful Field Goal Distance- Over 115.5 (-142), Under 115.5 (+115)
Butker’s 57-yard field goal in the third quarter of last year's Super Bowl was the longest in Super Bowl history (breaking the previous record of 55, set earlier in the game by San Francisco’s Jake Moody), and his 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining sent the game to overtime knotted at 19-19.
With four field goals in last year's Super Bowl, Butker has kicked a total of nine field goals in four Super Bowl appearances (LIV, LV, LVII, and LVIII), which is the most all-time, breaking the previous record of seven, shared by Stephen Gostkowski (six Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots) and Adam Vinatieri (five Super Bowls with New England and the Indianapolis Colts). With 13 points against the 49ers, Butker has now scored a total of 37 points in his four Super Bowls, which is the most Super Bowl points ever for a kicker and the second-most overall, behind only legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (48 points).
Here are the Super Bowl records that Butker now holds:
Longest Field Goal – 57 yards (Super Bowl LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Game (tied) – 4 (LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Career – 9 (4 games)
Most Kicking Points in a Career – 37 (4 games)
You could make the argument already that Butker is the best postseason kicker in NFL history. He has a chance to add to that legacy tonight when the Chiefs face the Eagles.
In just his seventh NFL season, Butker also became the first Georgia Tech alum to ever win three Super Bowls, surpassing Tech alums and two-time Super Bowl champs Bill Curry (I – Green Bay Packers, V – Baltimore Colts) and Shaq Mason (LI and LIII – New England).
Butker, who played at Georgia Tech from 2013-16, is the Yellow Jackets’ all-time scoring leader with 337 career points.
